Florida woman arrested for attacking dad who didn't share medical marijuana

She popped his pop on the private parts, when he wouldn't share a few puffs of marijuana.

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking her father and trying to grab her genitals after he refused to let her smoke his medical marijuana, The Smoking Gun reports.

Dakota DiRienzo, 22, was reportedly angered that her father, Luigi, had been sharing his pot with friends, but not with his own daughter, the outlet reported.

They hit the home of their trailer park in the city of Sebastián, just north of Vero Beach, the police officers alleged.

"Dakota attacked Luigi by pulling him to the ground and trying to grab his genitals," according to the criminal complaint.

DiRienzo was arrested for minor assault and released from the county jail on Friday afternoon on $ 1,000 bail, according to TSG.