Floyd family lawyer says he expects 3 other officers to be charged as accomplices

Nine CEOs of Detroit's largest companies came together on Wednesday to speak out against racism and injustice. They were joined by Mayor Mike Duggan and Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP.

“Business leaders and executives in New York and Los Angeles and Boston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles across the country must understand that they have to be part of the change. That their voices and influence in the municipalities, in their state government and in the federal government should be heard, "said Duggan.

The leaders included CEOs of America's three largest automakers, all based in Detroit.

“At GM, we aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world. And our hope is that all companies will do the same, ”said Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, on Wednesday. “And while there may not be a precise roadmap for how that will happen, that is no excuse for not trying. Inclusion will be a northern star for us. "

"I'm not saying more today. No more, "said Mark Stewart, chief operating officer of Fiat Chrysler North America." Racism of any kind if it is divisive, it is ugly and it causes the worst in humanity. "

The nine CEOs committed to four principles for making tangible change, including:

Reject and eliminate all forms of prejudice and racism in the workplace.

Hold the government and officials accountable, even with the deaths that have occurred.

An independent prosecution of the accused and committed to investing in programs and policies that help transform the disparities that exist in the communities.

Eight of the nine CEOs at the event were white. The Rev. Anthony said it is also important to hear their voices.

"It is important for white Americans and to hear from white Americans, it is important that the business community is involved and its citizens are involved as well," said Anthony. "They have an interest in it. And then other people listen to people they know are like them, and they can make a difference in law enforcement. They can make a difference with our legislative bodies. They can make a difference in the halls of Congress and in the halls of the White House. "

Several of the CEOs sent letters to their employees denouncing racism and expressing anger at the deaths of George Floyd and other African Americans.

"I am impatient and upset by the fact that, as a nation, we appear to be placated by the passive discussion of" why, "Barra wrote to employees." Let's stop asking "why" and start asking "what".

Other CEOs included Bill Ford, CEO of Ford Motor Company, Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans, Wright Lassiter, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, Chris Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Dan Loepp President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Gary Torgow, CEO of TCF Financial Corporation.