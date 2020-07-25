SAN FRANCISCO – Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died Friday.

The 18-year-old male reticulated giraffe had joint degeneration from aging and had suffered a significant decline in health, according to a statement from the zoo.

"His imposing but serene size, and his independent spirit will be missed," the zoo said.

Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed over 2,425 pounds.

He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and moved to San Francisco in 2004.

During his lifetime, Floyd produced 11 descendants and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that can be found throughout the United States, the zoo said.

"Floyd was truly one of our most beloved animals and a favorite among our guests because he was so recognizable and attractive," said Tanya M. Peterson, executive director and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society. "We are heartbroken, but we know that he has touched so many during his life."

Floyd was a reticulated giraffe, an African subspecies that is among the most commonly seen types in zoos.

The reticulated giraffe is considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Poaching has cut its native African population in half, according to the zoo.