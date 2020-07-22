Flying Tigers: These American mercenaries were the heroes of China during World War II

A one-year contract to live and work in China, fly, repair, and manufacture aircraft. Payment is up to $ 13,700 a month with 30 days of rest a year. Accommodation is included and you will get an additional $ 550 a month per meal. On top of that, there is an extra $ 9,000 for every Japanese plane you destroy, with no limit.

That's the deal, in inflation-adjusted 2020 dollars, that a few hundred Americans took in 1941 to become heroes, and some would even say the saviors of China.

Those American pilots, mechanics, and support personnel became members of the American Volunteer Group (AVG), later known as the Flying Tigers.

The group's American-made fighter jets featured a shark's toothy, gaping mouth on its nose, a fearsome symbol still used on U.S. Air Force A-10 ground attack aircraft.

The symbolic ferocity of the nose was endorsed by its pilots in combat. Flying Tigers are credited with destroying up to 497 Japanese aircraft at a cost of just 73 of their own.

Today, even with mounting tensions between the United States and China, those American mercenaries are still revered in China, with memorial parks dedicated to them and their exploits.

"China always remembers the contribution and sacrifice made by the United States and the American people during World War II," says an entry on the commemorative page of the Flying Tigers in the Chinese state newspaper People's Daily Online.

The formation of the flying tigers

When these Americans arrived in China in 1941, the country was very different from the China we know today. Leader Chiang Kai-shek, a revolutionary who separated from the Communist Party, was able to freely unite the country's military leaders under a central government.

In the late 1930s, China had been invaded by the armies of imperial Japan and was fighting to resist its best equipped and unified enemy. Japan was virtually unopposed in the air, able to bombard Chinese cities at will.

Given this serious situation, the Chiang government hired the American Claire Chennault, a retired captain of the US army, to form an air force.

He spent his first years on the job putting together an air strike warning network and building air bases in China, according to the Flying Tigers' official website. Then, in 1940, he was sent to the United States, still a neutral party in World War II, to find pilots and planes that could defend China against the Japanese air force.

With good contacts in the administration of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and a budget that could pay Americans up to three times more than they could earn in the US military, Chennault was able to get the flyers I needed.

The planes posed a little more of a problem. The United States was making them in large numbers, but they were intended for Britain to use against Germany or against American forces, amid fears that the war in Europe would soon suck them up.

An agreement was reached for 100 Curtiss P-40B fighters built for Britain to be dispatched to China. Because of its difficulties, Britain was promised a new and better model about to hit the assembly line.

In his memoirs, Chennault wrote that the P-40s bought by China lacked some important features, including a modern sight.

"The combat record of the First Group of American Volunteers in China is all the more remarkable because their pilots aimed their weapons through a raw, homemade, ring and pole sight instead of the more accurate optical sights used by the Air Corps and the Royal Air Force, "he wrote.

What the P-40 lacked in skill, Chennault made up for in tactics, causing AVG pilots to dive from a high position and unleash their heavy machine guns on structurally weaker but more maneuverable Japanese aircraft.

In a low, twisted and spinning dogfight, the P-40 would lose.

A group of ragged flyers

The pilots Chennault had to teach were far from the best of the best.

Ninety-nine flyers, along with support personnel, made the trip to China in the fall of 1941, according to the history of the United States Department of Defense.

Some had just gotten out of flight school, others were flying heavy flying boats or were shuttle pilots for large bombers. They signed up for the Far East adventure to earn big bucks, to find lost girlfriends, or simply because they were bored.

Perhaps the best known of the Flying Tigers, US Navy aviator Greg Boyington, on whom the 1970s Black Sheep Squadron television program was based, did it for the money.

Having gone through a painful and responsible divorce from an ex-wife and several young children, he ruined his credit and incurred considerable debt, and the Marine Corps ordered him to file a monthly report with his commander on how he counted his pay to settle those debts, "according to a story from the United States Department of Defense group.

With such a disparate group of airmen, Chennault had to teach them how to be fighter pilots, and fight as a group, essentially from scratch.

The training was rigorous and deadly. Three pilots died early in accidents.

During a single day, eight P-40s were damaged when the pilots landed too hard or the ground crew taxed too fast, causing collisions. In one case, a mechanic watching another accident crashed his bike into a fighter, damaging his wing. There were so many accidents that day, November 3, 1941, that the AVG called it "Circus Day."

Chennault expressed disappointment at his group's first combat mission against Japanese bombers that attacked the AVG base in Kunming, China on December 20, 1941. He thought the pilots lost their discipline in the excitement of combat.

"They attempted near-impossible shots and later agreed that only luck had prevented them from colliding with each other or shooting each other," says the Defense Department story.

Still, they shot down at least three Japanese bombers, losing only one fighter that ran out of fuel and landed.

Set a legend

AVG pilots quickly conquered their steep learning curve.

A few days after Kunming, they were deployed to Rangoon, the capital of British colonial Burma, and a vital port for the supply line that carried allied war material to Chinese troops facing the Japanese army.

Japanese bombers flooded the city in waves for 11 days over the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Flying Tigers made holes in the Japanese formations and cemented their fame.

"In 11 days of fighting, the AVG had officially shot down 75 enemy aircraft from the skies with an undetermined number of probable deaths," says the group's website. "AVG's losses were two pilots and six planes."

The Flying Tigers spent 10 weeks in Rangoon, bested and bested by the Japanese all the time, but inflicted staggering losses on the Tokyo forces.

In his memoirs, Chennault notes what his group, which never exceeded more than 25 P-40s, accomplished.

"This small force encountered a total of thousands of Japanese aircraft over southern Burma and Thailand. In 31 encounters they destroyed 217 enemy aircraft and probably destroyed 43. Our combat losses were four pilots killed in the air, one killed while attacking and one prisoner. Sixteen P-40s were destroyed, "he wrote.

The US Army takes note of the heroism performed on the ground:

"Crew chiefs and support technicians performed improvisational miracles to prepare fighters to fly, but if any (of the planes) … had been to United States military bases, they would have been deemed unviable ", said.

Despite the heroism of the Flying Tigers in the air, the allied ground forces in Burma were unable to stop the Japanese. Yangon fell in late February 1942 and the AVG retreated north into Burma.

But they had bought vital time for the Allied war effort, tying up Japanese planes that could have been used in India or elsewhere in China and the Pacific.

According to Chennault, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made this comparison:

"These Americans' victories over Burma's paddy fields are comparable, if not in scope, to what the RAF (Royal Air Force) won over the Kent jump fields at the Battle of Britain." Chennault quotes Churchill as saying.

Claim to fame

Although the news did not travel quickly between 1941 and 1942, the United States, still reeling from Japan's devastating December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, was eager for heroes. The Flying Tigers fit perfectly.

Republic Pictures cast John Wayne in the title role of "Flying Tigers" in 1942. The movie posters showed a shark-tooth P-40 diving in attack mode and a promo showing Wayne standing next to one of the P's. -40. On screen, Wayne plays the first of his many war hero roles, Captain Jim Gordon, inspired by Chennault.

"The story has little in common with the actual story, and a lot of classic post-Pearl Harbor propaganda fills the script," says its review on Amazon.com.

Wayne's official Facebook page says the producers were careful that the film, one of the 1942 blockbusters, did not reveal any war secrets.

"No scene inside the plane could be shown for security reasons. The dashboards shown were fake," he says.

While Republic Pictures was busy with the film, AVG sponsors in Washington asked the Walt Disney company to make a logo.

Disney artists came up with "a winged Bengal tiger leaping through a stylized 'V for victory' symbol," says US history.

It may be surprising that the logo did not include the iconic shark mouth featured on the Flying Tigers plane.

Chennault wrote that the shark's mouth did not originate with his group, but was copied from British P-40 fighters in North Africa, who in turn may have copied them from the German Luftwaffe.

"I will never know how the term Flying Tigers is derived from shark-nosed P-40s," he wrote.

For which country to fight?

When the United States entered the war after Pearl Harbor and began looking for ways to bring the fight to Japan, the idea of ​​an experienced group of American fighter pilots operating under Washington command attracted American military leaders. They wanted the Flying Tigers to assimilate into the U.S. Army Air Corps.

But the pilots themselves wanted to return to their original services, many came from the Navy or Marine Corps, or they wanted to remain as civilian contractors to the Chinese government, where pay was much better.

Most told Chennault that they would quit smoking before doing what Washington wanted. When the Army threatened to recruit them as private if they did not volunteer, those who had considered signing the subscription chose not to participate.

Chennault, who had been officially considered an adviser to the Central Bank of China while commanding the AVG, was named Brigadier General in the US Army, and agreed that the Flying Tigers would become an American military team on July 4. from 1942.

Although the Flying Tigers continued to wreak havoc on the Japanese in the spring of 1942, attacking ground targets and planes from China to Burma and Vietnam, it was clear that the force was entering its final days, according to U.S. military history.

The AVG carried out its last mission on the day it would cease to exist, on July 4.

Four Flying Tiger P-40s faced a dozen Japanese fighters over Hengyang, China. The Americans shot down six of the Japanese without loss of their own, according to United States history.

A contribution never forgotten

With today's trade wars and provocative military exercises in the Pacific in recent years, relations between the United States and China have been on a downward spiral.

But underneath those headlines, the bond that American mercenaries made with China nearly 80 years ago remains intact.

In May, the Chinese Consulate in Houston donated $ 11,000 in food to a hospital in Monroe, Louisiana, where the Chennault Military and Aviation Museum is located, while the medical center was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"While there are many 'headwinds' in the China-United States relationship today, China has never doubted for a moment that the friendship between the peoples of our two great nations will ever change," said a letter from the Chinese Consul General accompanying the donation. .

Also in May, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China sent medical supplies to the Flying Tiger Historical Organization for distribution to its members, as well as friends and family of veterans of the Flying Tigers, according to a story from the Xinhua news service.

In China, current tributes to the Flying Tigers are prominent.

The professional basketball team in Xinjiang adopted the term as its nickname, there are at least half a dozen museums dedicated to or containing exhibits on the Flying Tigers in China and have been the subject of contemporary films and cartoons.

Ma Kuanchi helped establish the Flying Tiger Heritage Park on the site of a former airfield in Guilin, where Chennault once held his command post in a cave.

Ma teamed up with two Americans to establish the Flying Tiger Historical Organization, which cooperated with the Beijing government to raise money to build, heal, and heal Guilin Park, which opened in 2015.

Last year, Ma told the Chinese television network CGTN what he sees as the legacy of those Americans who went to China in 1941.

"The Flying Tiger is one of the common grounds of the Rose Garden in the United States and the Great Hall of the People in China. We would like to appreciate the Flying Tiger's spirit of mutual respect, sacrifice, dedication, and mutual understanding. Find common ground and the two great nations will have a brighter future, "said Ma.

In the United States, the website of the Louisiana museum named after Chennault summarizes what he hoped his legacy would be at the top of his front page, using the last lines of the general's memoirs:

"I sincerely hope that the Flying Tiger sign will remain in the air as long as necessary and that it will always be remembered on both sides of the Pacific as the symbol of two great peoples working for a common goal in war and peace."