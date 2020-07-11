Flynn could make a campaign comeback for Trump, experts say

As Michael Flynn's three-year legal drama draws to a close, some of President Trump's allies are promoting a new job for the ousted national security adviser – the campaign surrogate.

"It is the perfect example of victimization in the deep state," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Politico. "Great substitute: a lot of people would come see it."

Flynn, a former three-star general who led the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, was one of Trump's most vociferous drivers before the 2016 presidential election.

He was known for leading the anti-Hillary Clinton chants of "Lock her up!" during the Republican National Convention that year, and in subsequent years, he has become a martyr figure for many at the Trump base, after being prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller for lying to the FBI and pleading guilty.

The campaign has not spoken directly to Flynn about Trump's blackout, an official told Politico. But three people close to the reelection effort said they would welcome his return once he is free from the threat of jail.

The plan would get a huge boost if Joe Biden selects former national security adviser Susan Rice as his running mate, another Trump aide said.

In that case, Flynn "would be our first draft pick to open President Trump's protests," the adviser said, after recently released documents implicated both Biden and Rice in their efforts to spy on Flynn during the transition period. before Trump took office.

Flynn would play "his own experience with the deep state that Biden and Rice would do their best to protect," the adviser said.

Some Republicans warned that focusing on Flynn would be a flashback to a headline that is struggling to expand its appeal.

"All it does is consolidate the fact that Donald Trump is running a base campaign, just exploiting his voters," Republican strategist Susan del Percio told the Post. "Keep looking back at what happened four years ago. But he is the establishment now, like it or not.

Additional reports from Jon Levine