Flynn should be sentenced for lying and perjury, says court-appointed attorney.







"There is ample evidence in the record that Flynn committed perjury in these proceedings, which would support the issuance of an Order to demonstrate the cause for commencing such prosecution," wrote John Gleeson.

"I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court consider this conduct in designing the appropriate sentence for the offense of false declaration of which the accused has pleaded guilty. This approach, rather than a contempt prosecution, aligns with that of Court previously declared intention to deal with this case, and this defendant, in the same way as it would with any other. "

Gleeson made the argument Wednesday after US District Judge Emmet Sullivan requested his analysis of Flynn's statements under oath, asking him to argue against the Justice Department's request to drop the Flynn case.

Gleeson's presentation highlights the unusual territory that Flynn's court case has gotten itself into and the legal questions Sullivan is now evaluating. Flynn is also trying to short-circuit Sullivan's consideration of the case, prompting the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to also consider questions as to whether Gleeson can weigh in on the case and whether the case should be dismissed. righ now.