Flynn should be sentenced for lying and perjury, says court-appointed attorney.

"There is ample evidence in the record that Flynn committed perjury in these proceedings, which would support the issuance of an Order to demonstrate the cause for commencing such prosecution," wrote John Gleeson.
"I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court consider this conduct in designing the appropriate sentence for the offense of false declaration of which the accused has pleaded guilty. This approach, rather than a contempt prosecution, aligns with that of Court previously declared intention to deal with this case, and this defendant, in the same way as it would with any other. "
Gleeson made the argument Wednesday after US District Judge Emmet Sullivan requested his analysis of Flynn's statements under oath, asking him to argue against the Justice Department's request to drop the Flynn case.
Gleeson's presentation highlights the unusual territory that Flynn's court case has gotten itself into and the legal questions Sullivan is now evaluating. Flynn is also trying to short-circuit Sullivan's consideration of the case, prompting the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to also consider questions as to whether Gleeson can weigh in on the case and whether the case should be dismissed. righ now.
Flynn pleaded guilty to two federal judges for lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in late 2016, when he asked Russia not to retaliate against Obama administration sanctions for electoral interference and to separate from the government. Obama in an upcoming UN vote on Israel. He cooperated for a year in interviews with the office of the special counsel and a federal grand jury about his interactions with Russia and about his work in 2016 pressing for Turkey, before giving up his admissions.
Attorney General William Barr decided last month to drop Flynn's charge. The Justice Department has argued that Flynn's lies were not "material" for an investigation, because Flynn should never have been under investigation for his interactions with Russian officials.
The case has become a touchstone for President Donald Trump and his supporters as they continue to criticize Russia's investigation and Mueller's criminal prosecution of several associates of the Trump campaign. It also prompted Barr's critics, including Gleeson, to argue that Trump has corrupted Justice Department legal decisions and that Barr has leaned toward Trump's political wishes to undermine Mueller's work and be easy on his former advisers.
Sullivan, handling the Flynn case at the trial level, has hesitated to dismiss the charge. He appointed Gleeson to have a legal discussion about why the judge could keep the case alive and potentially sentence Flynn for the crime. He also asked Gleeson to analyze whether the court should hold Flynn in criminal contempt of court for perjury. But Gleeson said Wednesday it was not necessary, and suggested that Flynn's conflicting statements under oath could take into account a sentence Sullivan gives him.
Flynn is trying to prevent Sullivan from sitting on the Justice Department's dismissal request, appealing his appointment to Gleeson. A three-judge panel in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments about why Sullivan should or should not be in control of the case this Friday.
Gleeson served as a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York for 22 years and is now a partner in New York with the elite law firm Debevoise & Plimpton. Before Sullivan named him, he co-authored an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that Sullivan would retain control of the Flynn case, questioning the actions of the Justice Department in it.
