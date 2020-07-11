Flynn's defense team says documents show prosecutor misconduct

President Trump again signaled his discontent with the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Saturday.

"New, newly released documents reveal that General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it!" Trump said in a tweet that he refers to a new disclosure on Friday that Flynn's attorneys say it shows that his client was the target of the prosecutor's misconduct.

In a new 14-page filing with the United States Court of Appeals on Friday, Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell said prosecutors deliberately suppressed evidence that would have been favorable to his client, Bloomberg reported.

The documents reveal prosecutors' internal debates over whether to press charges against Flynn. In one, Deputy Attorney General Tashina Gauhar described the evaluations of Flynn's agents after speaking with him, saying they believed he had been "direct" about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and that there was no indication of any deliberate attempt at deception. .

"These documents establish that on January 25, 2017, the day after agents ambushed him at the White House, agents and Justice Department officials knew that General Flynn's statements were not material to any investigation, which he was open and direct with the agents, that he had no intention of deceiving them, and that he believed that he was completely honest with them, "the document reads.

Flynn, who joined the White House in early 2017, pleaded guilty twice to making false statements to FBI agents about his dealings with a Russian diplomat in late 2016. He was fired as a national security adviser after just 24 days at work.

The Justice Department moved to drop the charges against Flynn in May for investigative misconduct, although the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has so far thwarted that effort.