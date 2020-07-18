Fmr Parkland student Kyle Kashuv criticizes Sun-Sentinel for endorsing Scott Israel in the primary sheriff

Parkland alumnus Kyle Kashuv criticized the South Florida Sun-Sentinel for his endorsement of Scott Israel, who was previously expelled as a Broward County sheriff for managing his department of the massacre that took place at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The editorial board of the Florida newspaper acknowledged on Friday that its support for Israel "will be badly received among the families destroyed" by the mass shooting that left 17 dead, and emphasized that it was "our most difficult support decision" in the middle of the primaries. Democrats.

The board argued that incumbent Gregory Tony "should not have been named and does not deserve to be elected" and the other four candidates "lack enough money and political support to be competitive."

"Many of [the Parkland families] blamed Israel, as did Governor Ron DeSantis when he made a campaign promise to suspend it. At first we thought the same thing, and advised then-Governor Rick Scott to withdraw Israel." the editorial board explained it. "Over time, however, that trial seems harsh. Israel could not have prevented the tragedy. The school system was more guilty. So was the FBI, which did nothing about a credible warning from a possible school shooter. The failure Israel's most serious was a policy that left it up to a deputy to decide whether to participate in an active shooter. Overall, Israel had been a good sheriff. "

The Sun-Sentinel argued that the department would be in "better hands" with Israel over Tony, who, according to the newspaper, "lied" to Governor DeSantis to get the job and pointed to various aspects of his past to undermine his credibility.

The newspaper defended Israel against scrutiny of the massacre, saying "it could not have known that Scot Peterson, the decorated deputy assigned to the high school in Parkland, would prove to be a coward" by waiting outside the school while the shooting occurred .

"Israel could never have been removed if it had taken responsibility for what happened, rather than credit for the response, which the Sun Sentinel reports were not true. BSO's response was its responsibility, if not its fault. There is one difference". Sun-Sentinel explained.

The editorial board went on to criticize DeSantis' "hasty choice" in replacing Israel. accusing the Republican Party official of failing to conduct a "proper background investigation" of Tony for his involvement in a shooting as a minor. The newspaper also called the governor for "mishandling" Israel's suspension.

Kashuv smashed the Florida newspaper's support for the former sheriff.

"Sheriff Scott Israel had dozens of reports about the shooter at my school and the danger it posed. Dozens," Kashuv said in a statement to Fox News. "During the shooting, officers from his department hid behind the trees instead of entering the building. Scott Israel's incompetence contributed to this completely preventable tragedy. It completely failed the people of Parkland."

He added: "A brilliant endorsement of the Sun-Sentinel is a slap in the face of all those affected by the tragedy. This is a parody."

Ryan Petty, father of Alaina Petty, a 14-year-old Parkland victim, also rejected the endorsement.

"For the @SunSentinel editorial committee, this endorsement is as much an attack on @GovRonDeSantis as it is an endorsement of a candidate," Petty wrote.

