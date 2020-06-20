Fmr. United States Atty Brett Tolman: DA in Rayshard Brooks case more concerned with politics than justice

The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney, who accused former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe of murder, appears to be more concerned with politics and "the excitement of the moment" than with justice, the former prosecutor said Saturday. federal Brett Tolman.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Tolman, also a former United States attorney for the state of Utah, said he believes D.A. Paul L. Howard Jr. has pressing personal issues that concern him more than the case against the fired officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27.

"There are alarming allegations about this district attorney," Tolman said. "Then this incident occurs. And they ask him to take the microphone and stand in front of the public before they have finished their investigation, before they (have) finished what happened, where the people were, what video (shown), what the audio tells us as we review it. "

"Not only that, but he makes statements when he makes the announcement that, in my opinion, (it is) a violation of ethics by this prosecutor," he added.

"And, if I were instructing you, at the very least I would ask you to recuse your office so that an independent office can see this, evaluate all the evidence that is there and make an informed decision that … trust that the community needs right now" Tolman said.

Brooks, the father of four children, was shot and killed outside a Wendy's restaurant where he had apparently fallen asleep in his car in the driveway. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and was eventually seen fighting with officers and running with one of his Tasers before the shooting.

At a press conference Tuesday, Howard explained that investigators had reviewed at least eight videos of the incident, including the police force and camera footage, as well as Wendy's surveillance footage and cell phone recordings taken by witnesses. In the scene.

"At the time Mr. Brooks was shot, we have concluded that he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or officers," he told reporters.

Eleven charges were filed against Garrett Rolfe, 27. Devin Brosnan, a second officer involved in Brooks' death, faces three charges, including one aggravated assault.

According to Howard, Brosnan had agreed to give a statement against Rolfe and become a "state witness", but Brosnan's attorneys later disputed that claim.

However, after Howard's announcement Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed via Twitter they were never consulted about the charges he had filed. In a Facebook post at the end of the day, they wrote that they were still in the process of conducting an impartial investigation and that they "had not completed (their) work."

Additionally, Howard is currently facing a criminal investigation and a runoff primary in a difficult fight to stay in office after his rival garnered more votes than in the June 9 primaries.

Tolman told Hegseth that he was not surprised that the letters were stacked in Howard's favor.

"When I was a prosecutor, I thought I was the best lawyer in the world. I didn't realize when I was in the courtroom, I won all the time because the gavel is stacked next to me," he admitted.

Tolman also noted Howard's comments regarding accusing officers without using a grand jury.

"You know, this prosecutor made the comment that he wanted to be able to charge this officer without going to the grand jury," he said. "The grand jury is a safeguard and a requirement in Georgia. It is written in its constitution. It is there because it is a message to that community that we will work together when we accuse someone of a crime and we are arguing that we must take their freedom away.

"But instead, he makes those statements and then other outrageous statements before he even understands the evidence."

On Thursday, Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in to authorities the day after Howard filed charges against him.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.