Follow the journey of four royal doctors in Netflix's Lenox Hill trailer

Netflix has released the official preview of its next documentary series Lenox Hill, following four New York City doctors as they navigate complex personal and professional issues in this intimate docusery shop that offers a rare insight into hospital life. You can watch the trailer now below!

An intimate look into the lives of four doctors, two brain surgeons, an emergency room doctor, and a chief resident OBGYN, as they navigate the ups and downs of work at the famous Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unwavering eye, the series shows each doctor's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating and emotional world of medicine.

The series is directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz. Shatz and Barash are executive producers alongside Josh Braun.

Lenox Hill It will launch worldwide on Netflix on June 10, 2020.