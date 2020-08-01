Following with Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati

Problems for Ellen DeGeneres. And as Bob Murphy used to say, "Fasten your seat belts, it will be a bumpy ride." The talk show host is under fire for allowing a supposedly "toxic" work environment. Reports of employees having to deal with racism, intimidation and unfair dismissal. Actor Brad Garrett said it is "common knowledge." Now that "Everyone Loves Ellen", Joe Biden has officially removed her from the Veep list.

The Cincinnati Reds backed Trevor Bauer one day, so our game was wiped out. The frank flamethrower leaves on Saturday. Friday's matchup against the Tigers was good, taking on Spencer Turnbull. Instead, Bauer will go against Michael Fulmer, who was battered in his season debut, his first appearance after Tommy John's surgery. ERA reads 13.50 after he was bombarded for four runs, including a pair of home runs, in just 2 ² / ₃ innings. Fuller will be better as the season progresses, if the season progresses. Bauer, as we said on Friday, appeared to be fit mid-season last week. He hit 13 out of 6 frames ¹ / ₃ allowing one run. A day later, the bet is the same. 20 units in the red ones.

Scratch has us waiting for -55 conceptions.