Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl says "teachers want to teach, not die" in a fiery reprimand from the Trump administration

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl issued a lengthy statement criticizing President Trump and his administration for plans to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician apparently recorded himself reading a written statement explaining that he had a special place in his heart for America's teachers, given that his mother spent 35 years as an educator.

"It takes a certain kind of person to dedicate your life to this difficult and often thankless job," he said. "I know this because I grew up in a community of theirs."

With that, Grohl entered the debate over reopening schools in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to see spikes across the country with tolls of infection and death that continue to rise. Several people support sending children to school as soon as possible, while others believe that the risk of infection is still too high.

"Today those challenges could mean life or death for some," he continued. “When it comes to the daunting and increasingly politicized issue of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, concern for the well-being of our children is paramount. However, teachers also face a whole new set of dilemmas that most people would not consider. ”

Grohl said he consulted his mother about the matter, who noted that things like masks, distancing, temperature controls, full buses, full hallways, sports, air conditioning systems, dining rooms, public toilets and cleaning staff are some of the problems. that would have to be resolved before schools open safely.

“Most schools are already struggling for lack of resources, how could they afford the mountain of security measures that will need to be implemented? And although the average age of a school teacher in the United States is 40, which places them in a lower risk group, many career teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, nurses, and janitors are older and more senior. risk. The faculty of work of each school is a considerable percentage of its population and must be adequately protected. "

The singer's comments are in line with a committee of scientists and educators who recently noted the importance and least risk of younger children learning again in person whenever possible. According to The New York Times, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine released a report in consultation with public health experts, families, and educators suggesting a framework for returning to the classroom.

He points out that online learning can be ineffective for elementary school children and those with special needs. As a result, he suggests that the priority to return should focus on those students. However, the report was criticized by many experts for failing to address the risk this poses for faculty and staff, as well as the community-wide transmission that could result from people meeting in potentially unventilated classrooms all day.

In his reprimand, Grohl noted that these underlying questions that are left on the table as the country marches toward reopening are the fault of the government, in naming Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, in her criticism.

"Remote learning is an inconvenient and hopefully temporary solution, but as much as Donald Trump's driverless orchestra would love to see the country prematurely open schools on behalf of Rosey Optics, ask a science teacher what you think of the comment by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that 'science shouldn't get in the way', "he said, referring to a controversial quote from McEnany." It would be foolish to do so at the expense of our children, teachers and schools. Every teacher has a plan, don't they deserve it too? "

Grohl went on to point out that he believes the administration's poor management of the pandemic is now putting teachers at risk by reopening schools without a federal plan in place.

"America's teachers are caught in a trap set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership who have never been in their positions and who cannot possibly relate to the unique challenges they face," he explained. "I wouldn't trust the United States Secretary of Percussion to tell me how to play" Smells Like Teen Spirit "if they have never sat behind a drum set. So why should a teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach without her sitting in front of a class? Maybe I should switch to drums. "

He added: “Until you've spent countless days in the classroom dedicating your time and energy to becoming that lifelong mentor to generations of students who would otherwise be disconnected, you must listen to those who have. Teachers want to teach, not die, and we must support and protect them as the national treasures that they are, because without them, where would we be?