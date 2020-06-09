Food deserts were a problem. The coronavirus has made them worse.

But even before the pandemic, millions of people in the United States were struggling with access to food, and the problem has gotten even worse for them.

In 2015, an estimated 39 million people, or 12.8% of the US population. They lived in "low-income, low-access areas," according to the latest USDA data.

Areas are defined as those where a "significant" Part of the population lives more than a mile from the nearest supermarket or grocery store in urban areas, or 10 miles away in rural areas. The poverty rate is 20% or more, or the average family income is less than or equal to 80% of the state median family income.

Such areas are commonly known as food deserts, although the term has no official meaning. It is becoming increasingly difficult for people living in them to buy food.

During the pandemic, supermarkets have reduced their hours of operation. Public transportation has been reduced, and passengers who once traveled to stores in other neighborhoods or cities can no longer do so. Some older or higher-risk populations are afraid to travel during the pandemic.

There is also evidence that food accessibility challenges are growing. In Georgia, the number of residents now living in "food insecure" areas has increased 69% since the start of the pandemic, according to data firm Urban Footprint. The company uses an index, which includes jobless claims, pre-existing health conditions, and access to grocery stores and healthy foods, to measure food security or "reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritionally adequate food."

In Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, the number of residents living in food insecure areas has increased 43%, 36% and 118% respectively, due to rising unemployment, according to the analysis.

The pandemic has made it "very cumbersome" to buy groceries, said Yolanda Jackson, who lives 1.6 miles from her closest supermarket in Baltimore, Maryland. In 2018, 23.5% of Baltimore residents lived in an area where access to healthy food is limited.

Jackson generally takes the bus to the Shoppers store, but was stopped during the pandemic in part due to long waits. She has been going to corner stores and warehouses "where the selections are low and the prices are high," he said.

The problem of access to food disproportionately affects s minorities. Research from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has found that low-income minority neighborhoods have less access to grocery stores compared to similar white neighborhoods.

"At equal levels of poverty, black census tracts had the fewest supermarkets (and) white districts had the most." The Hopkins researchers found in their 2014 analysis of the census and food retailer data.

'Online shopping is not the same'

Beyond job loss or a drop in income, other factors during the pandemic have made it difficult for residents who are already struggling with access to cheap meat and produce, public health experts say.

Food prices have increased, stretching the budgets of low-income residents. Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6% in April, the largest monthly increase since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices soared 16.1%, meat prices soared 3.3%, and fruit and vegetable prices rose 1.5%.

"With the economic impact that many people have suffered in recent months, it is more difficult to pay for fresh, healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, which are more expensive than processed products," said Michael Widener, a geographer at the University of Toronto.

Also, online grocery delivery is out of reach for some customers who use food stamps. About 38 million Americans were dependent on food stamps last year, according to the nonpartisan Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

In 2019, for the first time, the USDA gave the green light to food stamp recipients in New York to use their benefits to buy groceries online and receive them at home.

During the pandemic, the Department of Agriculture has rushed to allow more states to sign the online food stamp expansion. But 15 states still don't allow customers to redeem benefits online.

In states that do allow recipients to use their online benefits, their options are generally only Amazon ( AMZN ) or Walmart ( WMT ) , who have gaps in the place where they deliver food to the clients' house. And some deliveries have minimum purchase requirements or additional shipping fees, which can be a barrier for low-income customers.

"Access to grocery shopping online is not the same," said Caitlin Caspi, an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

Representative Sanford Bishop, chair of the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development and FDA Appropriations, wrote last week to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging the department to expand the number of grocery stores eligible to participate in the online program. "Of the approved retailers, only two are national chains and only one of the national retailers can reach our most rural communities," Bishop said.

As food access challenges increase during the pandemic, cities, food banks, schools, and community organizations try to find creative solutions.

"The public school system and many private and charter schools continue to offer meals to children and some of our urban farmers and chefs come together to prepare meals for people in their neighborhoods who need food," said Winona Bynum of the Food Policy Council. from Detroit.

In Baltimore, the city has developed an emergency response strategy. It is working to expand residents' participation in the food stamp program, which enables online shopping in the state of Maryland. The city has also increased the delivery of stable grocery boxes and products to residents' homes.