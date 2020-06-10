Food fight in the media world

In this episode:

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned over a brown photo and criticism from BIPOC employees.

Bachelor students are backing a petition demanding that the program finally release black lead.

And what not to love about Ana de Armas life-size cardboard cutout displayed on your lawn?

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Problems in Bon Appétit

Veteran editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit, Adam Rapoport, resigned after a photo appeared showing him in brown.

A freelance writer for foodie magazine owned by Condé Nast on Monday unearthed and posted a 2013 photo, originally posted on Instagram by Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck. The image shows the couple apparently in brown for an apparent Halloween costume.

The image, which has since been removed from Shubuck's account, featured the title "me and my daddy" and the hashtag "Puerto Rican," a synonym for Puerto Rican.

Amid resignation calls from current and former employees, who flocked to social media, Rapoport posted on his personal Instagram on Monday night.

Rapoport, who edited the magazine for almost 10 years, said he resigned to "reflect on the work I have to do as a human being and allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."

Bachelor Nation Speaks

Amid protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, Bachelor students are talking.

Rachel Lindsay, Nick Viall, JoJo Fletcher, Diggy Moreland and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, among other former "Bachelor" stars, have shown their support for a fan-generated Change.org petition asking producers to release the first " Bachelor "black for season 25)

"ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time they have chosen 40 protagonists of the season (for "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette"), but only one black leader, "the petition says, referring to Lindsay from" The Bachelorette. "" This is unacceptable. As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have the opportunity and responsibility to present black, indigenous, relationships, families and stories of people of color ("BIPOC"). The franchise, and all who represent it, must reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country, both in front of and behind the camera. "

The petition also requests that BIPOC represent at least 35 percent of the contestants in subsequent seasons and that the production hire a diversity consultant.

Ana de Armas has jokes

Ana de Armas, who is dating Ben Affleck, now has a cardboard cutout of herself on her lawn.

And the "Knives Out" star apparently had a little help getting there. Vulture reports that Affleck's three children with former Jennifer Garner – daughters, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and her son Samuel, 8 – contributed to carrying him.

The 32-year-old Cuban-born actress and 47-year-old Affleck have been dating since they met on the set of their movie "Deep Water" in 2019. Since then, the couple have enjoyed excursions to Havana and Costa Rica.

