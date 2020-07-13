Food is a big problem at work. This is how the pandemic will change lunch and snacks

Whether it's free lunches every day, or an occasional treat like pizza or bagels to celebrate an achievement, or an extra-long lunch gathering, employers often use free food to reward or motivate their staff.

But lunches in the workplace could look very different when employees return to the office.

A full cafeteria, buffet-style meals in conference rooms, or elevators full of attendees at noon will not bode well for social distancing.

"There cannot be 40 people in a factory trying to get out of the small entrance and drive to Chipotle to wait in line for 30 minutes. That is very unsafe," said Diane Swint, market leader at ezCater, a catering market. corporate. "In a tall building, you can't make everyone try to get on an elevator."

Investment and real estate management company JLL has seen a greater focus on the safety of its clients.

"Health and safety are front and center, and that includes how employees access food," said Tom Larance, JLL's head of experience management.

"We have had several clients ask us how we can work with them to provide food safely, whether that means providing lunches for employees so they don't have to leave the office, or if they need food and drinks. small meetings they have inside the office. "

Boxed lunches

before coronavirus, the Glassdoor company review website served employees a buffet-style lunch every day at its headquarters. It also offered snacks and drinks in the communal kitchens in its six offices.

But if lunch is provided when employees return to the office, it will be different.

"(I) t will probably be in an individual box and will be distributed by a person who wears gloves and will cover his face or be placed on tables for employees to line up and pick up," wrote Rick Friedman, senior director of global real estate from Glassdoor and work experience, in an email to CNN Business.

Snacks can be in prepackaged boxes that are distributed twice a day. Drinks will be limited in the refrigerator with new safety protocols regarding the use of hand sanitizer and paper towels when opening refrigerators, he added.

"We will also have signs that remind people of 'if you touch it, you take it.'"

Along the same lines, community coffee makers are likely to disappear. "Some employers are transitioning employees out of a regular coffee maker and offering discounts or gift cards to local coffee shops or offering travel mugs to bring their own," said Angela Simpson, knowledge advisor. of human resources of the Society of Human Resources. Management (SHRM).

He added that coffee shops could go on to offer more prepackaged meals and brown bag lunches.

Convene, a joint workspace with 30 locations across the country used to offer prepared buffets and food stations in their kitchens for meetings and events for their members. Now serving individually packaged meals.

Before the pandemic, workers were able to order food on the Convene app and it was delivered directly to their desks or sent to a pickup location. Workers are now alerted when their food is ready and has been placed in a designated collection area on their floor to help minimize contact and exposure.

Community breakfasts and lunches will also look a little different. Instead of people congregating in a common eating space, individually wrapped meals will be at a collection station to minimize contact.

Kitchen staff members also face increased security measures. They must change into a company-supplied uniform and check their temperature before entering the space. They have also reduced the number of providers they work with that provide food and other supplies.

"We want to limit the amount of traffic that comes through our doors," said German Villatoro, director of cuisine for Convene. "We are doing things at home as much as possible," he added.

Robots, applications and other alternatives to the cafeteria.

Some workplaces are turning to robots to provide food security. California-based Chowbotics has seen an increase in demand for its "Sally" fresh food robot. Sally can make a variety of cold foods, including salads, grain bowls, and yogurt.

Before the pandemic, one place Sally used to be used was in hospitals after the cafeteria closed. Now, the machine is replacing the salad bar in the cafeteria, according to CEO Rick Wilmer.

He said the number of inquiries the company received about Sally quadrupled in June compared to April and May.

EzCatering said it has seen a five-fold increase in corporate orders from individually packaged meals from the end of March.

The company recently released a new app Called Relish, it allows workers to order food from designated restaurants. By ordering through a source, crowded elevators can be avoided and the number of people delivering also drops as individually packaged meals arrive at a designated space and at a specific time, the company said.

Employers who use Relish may choose to establish a subsidy of 0% to 100% of meals. "Right now, most companies are upping the bill, but we know that some of our current customers will switch to a lower subsidy in August," Swint said.

Breakfast orders must be made the night before and lunch orders have a deadline of 10:00 am. At the time of delivery, orders are placed in a designated location, such as shelves or lockers for contactless pickup.

"Businesses can stagger lunch hours in a socially distant way. You can set up two to three hours of lunch," Swint said.