Foods that can help you sleep better (and foods that can keep you awake at night)

You have to eat and sleep, so why not make those two activities work together?

A recent survey revealed that many Americans believed they were not getting enough sleep, which made them feel tired more often. This lack of quality sleep reportedly affected the participants' mood, health and even marriage.

COULD TAKE A SIMPLE BLOOD TEST MEASURED AEROBIC FITNESS

Foods that contain melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone, can improve your sleep patterns, reports Healthline. Almonds, for example, contain melatonin along with magnesium, which has also been linked to better sleep quality.

Turkey has long been associated with drowsiness, likely due to the fact that it has tryptophan, an amino acid that increases melatonin production. Along with high levels of protein, turkey can be a good dinner option before a well-rested night.

Additionally, chamomile tea contains certain antioxidants that bind to receptors in the brain to promote drowsiness.

According to the Sleep Foundation, cottage cheese is a good combination of lean protein and amino acids, and can help prevent low levels of serotonin in the brain. Bananas, pineapples, oranges, and tart cherries are also good options for quality sleep.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Obviously, while some foods help you sleep, others can hurt.

Most people know that drinking alcohol is bad for sleep patterns, and caffeine will make it harder to fall asleep, but the list doesn't end there. For example, broccoli (and other cruciferous vegetables) are very high in fiber. Eating these types of vegetables before bedtime can make you feel less comfortable while sleeping, Delish reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foods that cause heartburn, such as spicy or acidic foods, can also lead to a restless night and even heartburn in the morning.