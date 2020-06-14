For black NASCAR fans, the Confederate flag ban is welcome but a long time ago

"And I have never been so interested in weapons," he said.

As a result, Wiley, a black man living in northern Vermont, has followed NASCAR for most of his life. He used to write magazine articles and run a YouTube channel dedicated to sports. He loves the energy in racing, the camaraderie of the camps and the sound of cars roaring. Everyone, he said, should go to a race at least once.

In recent years, however, he walked away from NASCAR because he felt he had improperly addressed social issues like police brutality and racial injustice.

"I didn't feel like I belonged there anymore," Wiley said, "or at least my voice was no longer heard there."

That changed this week when NASCAR announced that it would ban the Confederate flag race, just days after the only full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup, Bubba Wallace, wore a "I can't breathe" print T-shirt and discovered A Black Outline Painting Matter Lives after protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"That was huge," said Wiley.

For African-American NASCAR fans who spoke to CNN, the Confederate flag ban and Wallace's decision to be more forthright about race are welcome, but the delayed changes in a sport they considered had not been inclusive in the past. . For them, being a black fan has meant years of feeling overlooked, ignoring hurtful comments from their favorite drivers, and turning away from fans and campsites who feared they might not be welcome.

But now, they hope to see more people who look like them on the race track.

"I'm really excited about the direction the sport is heading, and I haven't been able to say that in a couple of years," said Wiley.

& # 39; It meant the world & # 39;

NASCAR announced a ban on the Confederate flag on Wednesday and wrote in a statement that the presence of the flag at NASCAR events "runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. "

"Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special," the statement said.

Many inside and outside the NASCAR fan base praised the auto racing league. Among those supporters was Mark Mosley, who told CNN that his sons joke that he is the only black man on the south side of Chicago who likes NASCAR.

Mosley admitted that he has struggled with his love of the sport. Over the years, Mosley said he has likely brought 10 friends to Chicagoland Speedway, hoping to convince them that they might like NASCAR, too.

"None of them wanted to return because of the environment," he said. "Half of them left in the middle of the race."

When former driver Richard Petty, Mosley's "idol" when he was growing up, knelt during the National Anthem, Mosley said it was like a dagger to the heart. He decided to stop looking entirely after driver Kyle Larson used the n-word at a virtual racing event in April. "I gave up on NASCAR, to be honest."

But he changed his mind this week.

"I was elated, excited, happy, whatever positive adjective or adverb you can think of," he said of the flag ban. "It meant the world to me as an African-American NASCAR fan."

Another fan, Alex Burns, said he sometimes felt alienated from the rest of the fan base.

Walking down a track or in the camps, Burns said he kept his "head spinning", avoiding the camps where people drank and waved the Confederate flag.

While that sentiment never deterred Burns from enjoying the sport, he said he is "very proud of NASCAR" for banning the flag.

"I'm even more of a NASCAR fan," he said, adding later, "I just hope people understand that, you know, it's time to change."

& # 39; There are not many people who look like me & # 39;

Brehanna Daniels: the first black woman to face a NASCAR national series race – It also supports the flag ban.

"I am very proud of NASCAR right now," Daniels told CNN in an interview. "We are climbing the ladder. We are taking small steps but we are changing things for the better."

Daniels was nervous when she first became a NASCAR tire changer through the Drive for Diversity program, which aims to attract more minorities and women to the NASCAR fold.

"There aren't many people who look like me," said Daniels. "It's a beautiful thing when you see multiple faces, like in the NBA and the NFL there are people of different races, ethnicities. I like to see diversity, and in NASCAR you don't really see much of that."

So for Daniels, the steps taken this week are "significant changes."

"It honestly meant a lot," she told CNN, wiping away her tears. "Because it's hard to be black, you guys." She noted the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, saying that "no one deserves to die like this."

"I applaud NASCAR for finally realizing that things must change for the better," he said. "I'll always be behind them for that."

Flag represents division, not history, fans say

Not everyone agreed that banning the flag was the right decision.

"You are getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go along," Bubba Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Then you have your fans who will never see NASCAR again, the same fans who will never see the NFL after kneeling, the same fans who screamed that we are ruining their lives and just throwing a party of pity."

A high-profile detractor was Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, who announced that he would quit smoking at the end of this season, writing in a statement: "I don't believe in kneeling during Hymn or straight. to fly for the flag they love. "

"I couldn't care less about the Confederate flag," he added, "but there are people who do it and they don't make it racist."

Other fans spoke on social media and insisted that the flag was about southern history or "heritage", not a symbol of racism.

Andria Renee Phillips, a fan of African-Americans since the early 2000s, said it really didn't bother her when she saw the flag at NASCAR events, and agreed that it was "a part of the story," although she said that It was "painful, no matter how you look at it."

"I feel like the flag is a reminder of what it was," he said, "but there are different perspectives on the flag … It has memories for people. Well, bad, whatever it is."

But for Daniels, the Confederate flag represents "division."

"And that's not what we want," he said. "We are more united and undivided. I am behind NASCAR all the time, but I felt that was dividing us."

Burns told CNN that while the flag may be part of history, it represents "a bad time in history where we, as black people, were enslaved."

"In terms of history," Mosley said, "history has shown that blacks have always been mistreated. So historically speaking, for me, (the Confederate flag) represents hatred."

& # 39; We are being heard & # 39;

A big part of the NASCAR experience is hanging out at campsites within the infield of the track leading to a race, Wiley said. But every time I saw the Confederation flag waving in a camp, "for me it was an indication that I don't know what these people are about."

"You want to be part of this great family environment," he said. "But at the same time it's like, I don't know if I'm welcome here."

Over the years, as he became more aware of social issues like police brutality, Wiley felt that NASCAR was unable to communicate with black fans. As the Black Lives Matter movement grew, Wiley said, "NASCAR was still very much on the side of & # 39; Blue Lives Matter, we support our law enforcement, we support the military & # 39; and everything in between." .

"I didn't care that they said we support law enforcement," he said. "But at the same time, completely ignoring the other side of the discussion was insulting to me."

In 2015, after nine black parishioners were massacred at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, NASCAR released a statement saying it would continue to "ban the use of the Confederate Flag symbol in any official NASCAR capacity." But it didn't come to a complete ban, and Wiley wondered if it would ever happen.

But he felt that NASCAR had no choice. In recent years, NASCAR has dealt with a narrative of decreased audience and attendance. Without efforts to be more inclusive, Wiley felt "they are not going to make it."

"There are not enough people who still believe in this to support it."

That's why black NASCAR fans are excited. They hope this change will help attract more black and brown fans to the sport.

For Wiley, Wallace's ban and Black Lives Matter paint scheme were "one of the most encouraging things" for a fan who has felt disconnected from NASCAR for a long time.

"We are accepted and we are being listened to, in this space," he said. "Finally."

"NASCAR needs more diversity," said Daniels. "And with the recent things that have happened, many minorities say, 'When is the next race? I'm trying to come.'

"With more of that," he said, "NASCAR will have a bigger audience, a bigger crowd."

One day Daniels expects her to look up from the pit lane and see a sea of ​​diverse faces staring at her.

"That would be something worth seeing, wouldn't it?"