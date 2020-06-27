For some environmentalists, 'I can't breathe' it's more than police brutality

Those three words were spoken by Eric Garner in 2014 and again by George Floyd in 2020, when both men died while in police custody.
The words have become a rallying cry for protesters. But for some, "I can't breathe" is more than just police violence.
"It is not just about being drowned by police brutality, it is about being suffocated by air pollution," said Heather McTeer Toney, former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Barack Obama and now he is a national field. director of Moms Clean Air Force, a defense group.
In short, experts say blacks in the United States are dying as a result of environmental racism.
Although environmental injustice is not new, advocates say it has not always captured the same public outrage as other forms of systemic racism.
This is how communities of color in the United States are feeling the effects of environmental injustice.
The air pollution
Microscopic dust thrown into the air by power plants, exhaust pipes, and forest fires is an invisible killer.
Communities of color are the most affected by this air pollution.
"Other problems are more visceral: they are directly on your face," said Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of the National Wildlife Federation who spent 24 years at the EPA. "(With air pollution) it's slower, but it's still death."
But there are other pollutants lurking in the air that scientists and activists point to as evidence of environmental racism.
One of the most notorious examples in the US is the "Cancer Alley" region, an 85-mile corridor in Louisiana between Baton Rouge and New Orleans dotted with chemical plants.
Water quality
But experts say water quality and breed issues aren't limited to Flint.
Communities of color in the United States are more likely to have drinking water that does not meet federal standards, according to an analysis released in March by the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).
Climate change
While the consequences of our rapidly warming planet are felt everywhere on Earth, communities of color are often ill-equipped to protect themselves from the climate crisis.
The problem is twofold, says Marie Lynn Miranda, an incoming professor of applied and computational mathematics and statistics at the University of Notre Dame, who has written extensively on environmental justice.
"Low-income people are more likely to be in the impact zone," Miranda said. "And they are more likely to live in places that do not have the resources to implement good mitigation technologies."
This disparity was evident in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that hit Houston in 2017.
Dangerous residues
When it comes to how and where waste is stored and disposed of, race also plays a role.
The researchers said this is because these communities often do not have the resources or the political power to keep potentially dangerous facilities out of their neighborhoods.
Race is important when it comes to where polluting facilities are built, says Dr. Robert Bullard, a professor at the University of South Texas, who is often called the father of environmental justice.
"Race is the strongest predictor of which communities are most polluted and which are not," said Bullard, a professor of urban planning and environmental policy at the University of South Texas. "They are not income, nor wealth, nor home ownership."