For some environmentalists, 'I can't breathe' it's more than police brutality

Those three words were spoken by Eric Garner in 2014 and again by George Floyd in 2020, when both men died while in police custody.

The words have become a rallying cry for protesters. But for some, "I can't breathe" is more than just police violence.

"It is not just about being drowned by police brutality, it is about being suffocated by air pollution," said Heather McTeer Toney, former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Barack Obama and now he is a national field. director of Moms Clean Air Force, a defense group.

In short, experts say blacks in the United States are dying as a result of environmental racism.

Although environmental injustice is not new, advocates say it has not always captured the same public outrage as other forms of systemic racism.

This is how communities of color in the United States are feeling the effects of environmental injustice.

The air pollution

Microscopic dust thrown into the air by power plants, exhaust pipes, and forest fires is an invisible killer.

According to a 2019 study, more than 30,000 deaths in a single year may have been caused by air pollution, and air quality has worsened in recent years, despite recent improvements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communities of color are the most affected by this air pollution.

Although African-Americans and Hispanics generate less air pollution, they are more likely to be exposed to its harmful effects, according to a 2019 study.

"Other problems are more visceral: they are directly on your face," said Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of the National Wildlife Federation who spent 24 years at the EPA. "(With air pollution) it's slower, but it's still death."

Studies have linked air pollution to a number of heart and lung diseases, and most recently, Covid-19, which has disproportionately impacted African Americans.

A study published in April by Harvard researchers found that people infected with Covid-19 are more likely to die if they live in areas with more air pollution.

But there are other pollutants lurking in the air that scientists and activists point to as evidence of environmental racism.

One of the most notorious examples in the US is the "Cancer Alley" region, an 85-mile corridor in Louisiana between Baton Rouge and New Orleans dotted with chemical plants.

LaPlace, a small Cancer Alley town that sits in the shadow of a synthetic rubber factory, was once at the highest risk for cancer from air toxins in the nation, according to the EPA. More than 50% of the city's residents are black, according to US census data.

The city was hit hard by the coronavirus. LaPlace is located in St. John the Baptist Parish, which earlier this year had the highest Covid-19 per capita death rate of any part of the United States.

Water quality

For many, Flint, Michigan has become synonymous with the problem of mass water pollution in the United States.

After local and state officials decided to change Flint's water supply to cut costs, thousands of predominantly black city residents, including children, were exposed to dangerous levels of lead.

Lead exposure has been linked to cardiovascular, kidney, and reproductive problems. It presents health problems for pregnant women and has been linked to delays in the development of fetuses and children, according to the EPA.

But experts say water quality and breed issues aren't limited to Flint.

"Throughout our history, African Americans have been subjected to living in places that have not been as conducive to good air and clean water," said Toney, who began to focus on environmental issues as the first black mayor of Greenville. , Mississippi.

Communities of color in the United States are more likely to have drinking water that does not meet federal standards, according to an analysis released in March by the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

The NRDC analysis also found that there is less compliance with water standards between non-white and non-native English-speaking populations.

Climate change

While the consequences of our rapidly warming planet are felt everywhere on Earth, communities of color are often ill-equipped to protect themselves from the climate crisis.

The 2018 National Climate Assessment, the most comprehensive report by the US government on the impact of current and future climate change, says: "In all climate risks, children, older adults, low-income communities Some communities of color and those who suffer discrimination are disproportionately affected by extreme weather and climate events, in part because they are often excluded in planning processes. "

The problem is twofold, says Marie Lynn Miranda, an incoming professor of applied and computational mathematics and statistics at the University of Notre Dame, who has written extensively on environmental justice.

"Low-income people are more likely to be in the impact zone," Miranda said. "And they are more likely to live in places that do not have the resources to implement good mitigation technologies."

This disparity was evident in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that hit Houston in 2017.

A survey conducted nearly a year after Harvey found that low-income, black residents were more likely to say they were not getting the help they needed to rebuild their lives.

Dangerous residues

When it comes to how and where waste is stored and disposed of, race also plays a role.

Low-income, non-white communities are more likely to have hazardous waste sites and other polluting facilities in their neighborhoods, according to a 2016 paper published by two researchers at the University of Michigan, who compared 30 years of demographics to location. of these sites in the United States.

The researchers said this is because these communities often do not have the resources or the political power to keep potentially dangerous facilities out of their neighborhoods.

Race is important when it comes to where polluting facilities are built, says Dr. Robert Bullard, a professor at the University of South Texas, who is often called the father of environmental justice.

"Race is the strongest predictor of which communities are most polluted and which are not," said Bullard, a professor of urban planning and environmental policy at the University of South Texas. "They are not income, nor wealth, nor home ownership."