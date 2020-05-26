For some Indian technology companies, COVID-19 has been an opportunity

Although the COVID-19 outbreak has caused great difficulties, even in the technology economy, for some companies, it has also been a time of great opportunity. Globally, it has companies like Zoom that have gone from being relatively unknown to known names. Here in India, educational technology, online entertainment and gaming companies have experienced tremendous growth. Despite the fact that Ola, Uber Zomato and Swiggy announce massive layoffs to adopt a more streamlined business strategy, companies like WhiteHat Jr, Gamerji and Mirrorsize are actively hiring and have significantly increased their business.

Today, we are defining the new normal and finding ways to make social distancing work in all the different aspects of our lives, and the companies that have benefited most as those that can digitize and virtualize our lives, so that we can do things like go shopping without having to contact people unnecessarily.

The new normal & # 39;

One of the biggest problems for small and medium-sized businesses during the lockout has been facing the challenges of this sudden online job change. Himanshu Geed, CEO and Co-Founder of Big.jobs told Gadgets 360: “Companies that address the needs of the new normal, that is, the long-term impact of COVID-19, also need to quickly recruit talent to be ready for when the closure is relieved. Financial technology companies are constantly increasing the size of their teams and remain one of the least affected sectors: the data indicates a 40 percent increase in the number of interviews with financial services organizations. Companies like Khatabook, NIRA, Setu, Recko and more have raised funds and are hiring to prepare for the lawsuit, as more and more small and medium-sized companies will seek to digitize their books and finances and will seek debt to resupply companies and so on. "

Mirrorsize, a Delhi-based artificial intelligence company that offers a 3D body measurement tool, has also seen a healthy increase in business. The company claims to have doubled its business and sealed clients from Australia, the United States, Pakistan, Morocco and even India. The tool helps provide accurate body measurements through a smartphone app, and in these times of social estrangement, many bespoke fashion merchants have turned to this automated option for custom tailoring.

Mirrorsize helps solve a big problem for fashion designers: "How to customize clothes for customers if they can't measure it?" Mirrorsize told Gadgets 360 that it is looking to get more engineers to strengthen its Computer Vision team, and is also actively expanding its sales and marketing team.

Shiprocket, a technology-enabled logistics aggregator in India, recently raised Rs. Rs 100 million at the close and it is preparing to meet the demands when the markets start to open. Big.Jobs data reveals that startups like GroCurv that provide technology-based digital sales and marketing solutions are also seeing an increase in hiring.

Ed-Tech

Due to the blockage, classrooms have been forced to change online and digitize in a short period of time. Ed-tech companies, due to this immediate need, have gained immense popularity after the blockade. Geed told Gadgets 360: “At least 15 ed tech startups, including Vedantu, Classplus, etc., have raised funds during COVID-19 and even before, BYJU and Unacademy had raised $ 400 million (approximately Rs. 3,018 million rupees) and $ 100 million (approximately Rs 754.64 rupees) respectively. Testbook plans to increase the size of its team by 25 percent in the next six months. "

WhiteHat Jr, an online learning platform has seen significant leaps since closing. The company is seeking to recruit more than 2,000 teachers and 400 employees each month to complement the growing student base. Recruits are for various roles in product, technology, operations and sales teams. WhiteHat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj told Gadgets 360: “While we were growing at a 40% MoM growth rate before, after Covid-19 closed, this has accelerated to 100% growth MoM. We are currently hiring aggressively in the midst of this recession, as our focus is to increase capacity, get more teachers involved, and hold more classes daily so that students have access to our curriculum. "

The company is especially interested in recruiting teachers with a strong academic background in engineering, science, and technology who are deeply passionate about cutting-edge fields such as machine learning and space technology. "In terms of the overall growth of the company, we have achieved an annual revenue execution rate of $ 50 million within 15 months of startup and we have also achieved positive cash flow since March 2020. The business in the United States it is growing more than 200 percent each month and the United States The response from students to our Indian teachers has been incredible, a great testament to our community of teachers. This has given us confidence to scale in the main world markets ”, adds Bajaj.

Edumarshal, a Noida-based edtech startup, has grown 250 percent since the coronavirus crash. It offers online campus administration tools for video-based learning for schools that have difficulty digitizing. Its proprietary ERP software offers an AI-powered attendance marking system, one-click progress reporting, and student analysis in a single application, making it easy for students and teachers to participate seamlessly. The software has been adopted by various educational institutions to cope with the sudden need to change online during the pandemic.

Games industry

The more people stay home, the more time they spend in recreation. The gaming industry has also seen a substantial increase after the crash. Indian e-sports platform Gamerji, for example, has seen growth of 2.5 times in number after the close. Founder Soham Thacker told Gadgets 360: “Prior to the crash, Gamerji was operating at an average of about 55,000 new users per month. Currently, we are operating with 1,40,000 new users per month. The main reason is the extra time that people have spent playing games, as most companies and universities are closed along with the growing awareness of Esports in India. Gamerji has seen a 2.5 times growth in numbers compared to the previous block. "

Ludo King, a popular mobile game, experienced 47 percent growth in monthly active users between April and May. Its daily user growth increased 30 percent in the last month. Server usage increased its capacity 25-fold, from eight servers before the crash to more than 200 servers today. “I never expected so much traffic or the number one ranking. But yeah, while making the game, I convinced my team members that when we launch this game, it will enter the top 10 in the board games category in India, "said Vikash Jaiswal, the creator of the Ludo King game, to Gadgets 360 in an interview.

Health Tech

ekincare, a healthcare and medical technology startup in India, is experiencing a more than 200 percent increase in demand for online medical consultations and is rapidly increasing its team to meet the demands, data from Big.Jobs suggests. . "Qure.ai, DocsApp are among the many new healthcare technology companies that have multi-million dollar rounds of funding during the pandemic and are aggressively hiring," Geed adds. He explains that these companies are currently thriving as they "offer means to lessen the immediate hit of COVID-19." The sustainability and long-term growth of these companies will be based on strategies and tools that really compel consumers to opt for online consultations, rather than physical consultations.

Transmission platforms

To reduce time and pandemic anxiety, consumption of entertainment content has also skyrocketed. According to new data from JustWatch content aggregation service based on the use of its platform, popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have benefited greatly from the block as users search for entertainment while on House.

JustWatch noted that Zee5 experienced a 259 percent increase in the period from March 24 to April 24. During the same period in India, Netflix experienced a 204 percent increase, while Amazon Prime Video experienced a 189 percent increase. Similarly, AltBalaji (174 percent), JioCinema (161 percent), and Disney + Hotstar (149 percent) also saw a big boost.

Despite Zee5 getting the biggest boost, Netflix continued to reign among all streaming services in India. According to the content aggregation service, Netflix accounted for 21 percent of total searches. Disney + Hotstar came in second with 18 percent, followed by Prime Video with 16 percent.

