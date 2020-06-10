For the president fighting the protests, "stripping the police" is a gift

Virtually everything has been going against President Trump in recent weeks, but he has just caught a major political breakdown.

With the exception of a stock market rebound, Trump has been hit politically by a strong pandemic, a dire economic shutdown, and two weeks of protests over the murder of George Floyd that has spread from the largest cities to the smallest towns. .

He has been punished by a large number of former military personnel, from Jim Mattis and Mike Mullen to Colin Powell, while receiving strong criticism from the Catholic Archbishop and the Episcopal Bishop of Washington.

NEW YORK TIMES FIASCO: THE MEDIA BRINGS THE TRUMP MODEL TO RACIAL PROBLEMS

And in a series of polls, Trump is getting low marks for handling the protests and lagging behind Joe Biden by 7 to 14 points.

But now comes a phrase that could transform the debate: dismiss the police.

Those words, fueled by left-wing groups, are, in my opinion, political suicide, and the Trump team is already doing its best to trick Biden with the catchphrase.

Kayleigh McEnany wasted no time telling reporters that the president is "horrified" by the move. The White House press secretary said "the fact that there are congressmen who want to remove the police, especially Rashida Tlaib; notably Biden AOC adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesman Brian Fallon , who wants to unseat our police across the country, is extraordinary. "

There is the strategy, which says that much of the Democratic Party wants to go the route of funds and hang that albatross in Biden.

The former vice president let in Monday with a brief statement from a spokesman. But when CBS News presenter Norah O'Donnell Biden said, "No, I don't support police underfunding. I support conditioning federal aid to the police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency. and honesty ”.

This feels like a historical moment. In a surprising finding, a Washington Post poll finds that 74 percent of Americans say they support the protests that have engulfed the country. And while there is a partisan divide, with 87 percent of Democrats supporting the protests, Republicans in support, 53 percent, remain in the majority.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

More importantly, 69 percent of respondents say the Floyd murder reflects a broader problem in law enforcement, while 29 percent view the Minneapolis tragedy as an isolated incident. Six years ago, after the Michael Brown murders in Ferguson and Eric Garner on Staten Island, only 43 percent saw these deaths as part of a bigger problem, and 51 percent called them isolated incidents.

In that same poll, 61 percent disapprove of Trump's handling of protests, while 35 percent approve.

And I can't imagine that would improve after Trump tweeted a strange conspiracy theory about Martin Gugino, 75, who is still hospitalized after being pushed by Buffalo police, saying he "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" and "He fell harder than he was pushed. Could it be a setup? His lawyer denies it, and two officers have been charged with assault.

But if the tone of the president's rhetoric doesn't match the moment, the people who have seen their cities burn will surely want law and order, even if they are sickened by black police abuse. And that's why "eliminating the police" is such a toxic catchphrase, except perhaps at the Minneapolis City Hall. Without the police, who would respond to robberies, domestic violence, gang shootings?

Even Bernie Sanders tells the New Yorker that "we want to redefine what police departments do," not discourage them.

For those who say they just want to replace existing departments with better ones with a new mission, I ask you, why are you using the word defund? You want police reform, and you still need to hire and train officers.

Democrats in Congress, who knelt on Capitol Hill, introduced a bill that would, among other things, ban chokes, end racial profiling, and make it easier to sue police officers who unfairly kill or injure people. The president has not offered police reforms, saying 99 percent of officers are good people.

Some mayors, such as Bill de Blasio of New York and Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, are pressing to cut their police budgets and divert money to social services, which may be good policy, but it doesn't get to the root of the problem.

If Biden strongly opposes the funding movement, it will provoke the anger of left-wing activists. But they have opposed him since the day he entered the race. Liberal journalists agreed that he was too old, too disconnected, and not waking up enough. However, he hit his opponents, largely due to overwhelming support from African Americans.

Both Trump and Biden will try to issue these elections as a referendum on who is best equipped to protect the country: from a pandemic, from economic ruin, from police brutality, from protesters. The result may depend on how those terms are defined.