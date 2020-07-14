Forbes – Dr. Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet Featured as an Advice Column Contributor

The CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet is basically regarded as a globally leading provider of online payment processing. He and his organization, Allied Wallet is known for offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world. It is featured in a spotlight interview that was held with Forbes as a contributor and Forbes Finance Council member. He has grown through these years and it is clearly evident from his journey that he has been a self-made man. Hence, it is he who has made himself over the years. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja was selected as part of the Forbes Finance Council. He was known to bring a wealth of experience, success, and knowledge to the group, and that’s what he has always intended for its readership as well. He has always wanted today’s youth to grow over the years, and he would be more than happy if he could be an inspiration to the people around him. Dr Ahmad Khawaja is the founder of multi billion-dollar company Allied Wallet, and he has always intended to help the people around him, and thus, guide them to become a success.

Allied Wallet journey as said by its chief founder, Dr Ahmad Khawaja

Dr Ahmad Khawaja is a world-renowned entrepreneur. Recently, he was featured in over 100 publications around the world. He has been an amazing individual, and recently he was known for his contributions in the field of technology, society, and economic growth. Dr. Khawaja has even contributed one article to Forbes that was entitled, “Three Ways to Boost Your Organization’s Philanthropic Efforts.” Readers have appreciated it really well, as it is genuine and Ahmad Khawaja has put forward all his experiences into it. Even more recently, he was featured in a spotlight interview. The interview was primarily focused at Dr. Ahmad Khawaja’s success – what he attributes it to and how he stays motivated as readers have always been curious to know more about his journey and how he made it such a success.

Allied Wallet: Supporting charitable causes

Dr Ahmad Khawaja thinks that it is extremely essential to give it back to the society that has given so much to him, and hence, he works as a contributor and supporter of charitable causes. Dr Ahmad Khawaja wrote this article to advise other business owners about how they can make a charitable difference with their companies, just like the way he did with Allied Wallet. He further urged them to widen the positive impact of their businesses by supporting those who are in need, and thus, make their lives better.

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja even plans to continue contributing as a writer for Forbes. He talks about how he counts his efforts to help spread the wealth of knowledge and perpetuate success amongst his peers. He talked about influencing the Forbes readership while enabling entrepreneurial success with Allied Wallet, his global payments company.