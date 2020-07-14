Ford Bronco 2021 reveal: new SUVs have off-road off-road skills





The Bronco, which will come in a two- and four-door version, and the smaller Bronco Sport will compete directly with Fiat Chrysler Jeep ( FCAU ) off-road vehicle line. The market for rugged SUVs, which Jeep currently dominates, is growing twice as fast as SUVs overall, Ford executives said.

The larger Broncos will be available with 35-inch off-road tires and will be able to drive through water almost 3 feet 10 inches deep. It has independent front suspension, unlike its main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler. The independent suspension, used in almost all modern passenger vehicles, generally provides a smoother ride and better handling on the road than a solid single axle. However, it still has a solid axle at the rear, like most trucks, a design suitable for hard use.

Like the Wrangler, the two- and four-door Bronco will have a removable roof. s and doors. Buyers will be able to choose a hard top that can be removed in sections, a fabric top, or both. However, unlike the Wrangler, the Bronco's doors will fit inside the vehicle after being removed.

The Bronco will be available with a choice of a 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual transmission. (The manual transmission will have six gears for normal driving, plus a seventh for off-road driving at low speeds.) It will be powered by a 270-horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or a 310-horsepower 2.7-liter. turbocharged V6.