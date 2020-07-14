Ford Bronco 2021 reveal: new SUVs have off-road off-road skills

The larger Broncos will be available with 35-inch off-road tires and will be able to drive through water almost 3 feet 10 inches deep. It has independent front suspension, unlike its main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler. The independent suspension, used in almost all modern passenger vehicles, generally provides a smoother ride and better handling on the road than a solid single axle. However, it still has a solid axle at the rear, like most trucks, a design suitable for hard use.
Like the Wrangler, the two- and four-door Bronco will have a removable roof.
s and doors. Buyers will be able to choose a hard top that can be removed in sections, a fabric top, or both. However, unlike the Wrangler, the Bronco's doors will fit inside the vehicle after being removed.
The Bronco will be available with a choice of a 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual transmission. (The manual transmission will have six gears for normal driving, plus a seventh for off-road driving at low speeds.) It will be powered by a 270-horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or a 310-horsepower 2.7-liter. turbocharged V6.
While all new Bronco SUVs are designed for tough off-road use, the Bronco Sport is not that tough on its capabilities. It also has more convenience features than the more truck-like Bronco. While based on engineering similar to car-like crossover SUVs, Ford says it is still intended for serious off-road uses. Ford engineers boasted of the off-road testing the prototypes have undergone, including driving through deep sand, steep slopes, and tracking down rock-filled trails.
The Bronco Sport, available only as a four-door SUV, does not offer a removable roof. Instead of competing directly with the Jeep Wrangler, it is aimed more directly at the Jeep Cheroke Trailhawk. It has a number of features intended to make it an ideal camping vehicle, such as standard cargo transport roof rails designed to hold a tent on the roof. The rear tailgate has strong spotlights to illuminate the area around the rear of the vehicle at night, and a rear cargo organizer tray can slide out to be used as a table. The rear of the roof rises higher than the front, allowing enough space to store two bikes upright without the front wheels.
Inside, there are zippered pockets on the back of the front seats, as well as fabric straps for hanging gear. There are also storage compartments under the rear seats.
Buyers will be able to choose from a 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine or a 2.0-liter 245-horsepower 4-cylinder engine. Both engines will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In some versions, drivers will be able to select gears using the steering wheel paddles.
All new Bronco models will have selectable driving modes for various terrains. They are called GOAT modes, because "it goes on any type of terrain". (GOAT was Ford's code name for the original Bronco while it was in development in the early 1960s.) Modes include Normal, Slippery, Mud / Ruts, and Rock Crawl.
There is also Trail Control, a kind of cruise control for off-road driving. With this feature, the SUV can move at a set low speed, while the driver can focus only on driving the vehicle rather than dealing with the accelerator and brakes. These kinds of features are available in other off-road SUVs.
Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport have designs with square square corners that are clearly based on their predecessors from the 1960s. The shape also provides a real benefit in off-road driving, Ford designers explained. Drivers can easily see the peaks of the front fenders to know where their wheels are, something that is important to know when driving between boulders or around a steep grade, a design element that dates back to classic off-road vehicles ranging from the original Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as well as classic Broncos. Additionally, an available camera system can provide a front bumper view of the terrain just ahead.
The Bronco Sport will be available later this year. The full-size Bronco won't be available until next spring, but Ford is taking $ 100 deposits right away for the Bronco and Bronco Sport. Pricing for the two-door Bronco will start at around $ 30,000. Ford has not yet announced the price for the four-door Bronco or the Bronco Sport.