Ford Bronco 2021 SUV revealed with retro styling and off-road technology

Three years after Ford announced it was on its way, the reborn Bronco has arrived.

The mid-size SUV unveiled Monday night was developed as a direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler with original Bronco-inspired styling from 1966, body-on-frame construction, standard four-wheel drive and removable roof and doors. A smaller Bronco Sport crossover will be joined in showrooms as part of a new Ford Bronco sub-brand.

The Bronco 2021 will be built alongside the Ford Ranger pickup in Michigan and will share its four 270-hp, 2.3-liter turbocharged cylinders. The 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 in the Ford F-150 is optional and has 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission, but the four-cylinder can also be paired with a 7-speed manual with ultra-low "track" gear for extreme off-roading.

Two- and four-door models will be available with tons of accessories in six trim levels and trim starting at $ 29,995, plus a limited-edition first-line first edition.

Unlike the Wrangler, the Bronco has an independent front suspension that Ford says is better for high-speed desert racing and road refinement than the Wrangler's solid axle, but can still ride with the best of them. Two 4×4 systems are offered with two-speed transfer cases throughout the line, the upgrade version adds a full-time 4×4 setup.

Various suspension configurations are available, including a "Sasquatch" package that offers the greatest off-road capability, thanks in part to its 35-inch tires and a stabilizer bar that can be disconnected when the Bronco is already angled and automatically reconnects. . Speeds Increase With this setup, the Bronco is 11.6 inches off the ground, can wade through 33.5 inches of water, and has the best approach, departure, and forward angles.

Off-road technology includes a selection of seven so-called G.O.A.T driving modes, which calibrate the drivetrain for different surfaces and play on the Bronco's original claim to being able to ride off-road. There's also a low-speed cruise control for rock dragging, a 4×4 turn assist that uses the internal rear brakes to help you make more sharp turns on loose surfaces, and a unique one-pedal steering system that applies the brakes to As you accelerate the throttle so you don't need to use both feet to negotiate difficult terrain.

Ford designed the first Bronco in 25 years to be configurable and customizable, with parts like bumpers and fender flares designed to be easily removable, frameless doors that are compact enough to pack in the trunk in storage bags. Two hoops on top of the fenders serve as corner sights and lashing points for roof-mounted cargo or limb lifters. A folding tailgate is complemented by a sliding tray that can be used as a table or seat.

When the hard or soft top is removed, the cab is completely open to the sky and the elements. The Bronco doesn't have a crossbar connecting the roof rails behind the driver's seat, but it does have a water-resistant dash, available water-resistant marine-grade upholstery, and rubber floors with drain plugs. High-end models feature a 12-inch center display, while the top of the dash has power ports and connection points for a rack that can be used to mount mobile electronic devices and action cameras.

A 360-degree panoramic and front-view camera system is available, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite offers blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, but not adaptive cruise control. All Broncos have over-the-air software update capability that can be used to add features and troubleshoot all vehicle systems.

Ford is now accepting reservations for the Bronco with a $ 100 deposit and deliveries are scheduled to begin next spring.

