Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid acquires Toyota Rav4 Prime with a rating of 100 MPGe

Ford claimed the title of the most fuel-efficient compact hybrid SUV with a new plug-in version of the Escape that earned an EPA rating of 100 MPGe, or equivalent miles per gallon.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid can cover 37 miles in all-electric mode, or operate in a traditional hybrid form that uses its four-cylinder gasoline engine for longer trips while offering a combined fuel efficiency of 41 mpg. The total system output is 209 hp, the same as the standard Escape Hybrid. The MPGe figure estimates efficiency during a typical day of driving that starts with a fully charged battery. Charging times for your 14.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack are estimated to be 10-11 hours in a 110-volt outlet, or 3.5 hours using a 240-volt level 2 charger.

The Escape add-on will be available in three trim levels starting at $ 34,285, including destination charges, when deliveries begin in a few weeks, and you'll be eligible for a federal tax credit, but the final amount has not been released.

What will become the main rival to the Escape, the upcoming Toyota Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid, starts at $ 39,220, but comes standard with a 302-hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and qualifies for a $ 7,500 tax credit. . Toyota is still awaiting official EPA classification, but estimates it will be 94 MPGe with a 42-mile all-electric range.

