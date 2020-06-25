Ford F-150 2021 will test if truck buyers really want hybrids





A fully hybrid pickup represents a huge leap for Ford ( F ) . While hybrid trucks have previously been offered, they have generally been of the "soft hybrid" variety, using small electric motors to provide minor gains in fuel efficiency. As the undisputed market leader, Ford could have continued with its traditional line of engines. But instead, he decided to invest in a hybrid system capable of meeting the demands of his demanding truck buyers.

It is almost impossible to overstate the importance of the F-150 to Ford. The F-series trucks, which include the F-150 and its larger Super Duty siblings, such as the F-250 and F-450, have been The best-selling trucks in America for over 40 years Buyers collected nearly 900,000 F-series trucks in 2019, accounting for more than a third of Ford's U.S. sales, and are responsible for a large portion of Ford's profits in North America.

Ford has been willing to make major revisions to the F-150 before. In 2014, Ford introduced an F-150 that featured a lightweight aluminum body that improved fuel economy while allowing for increased load capacity. Automobiles, particularly luxury automobiles, have been made with lightweight aluminum bodies before. but it was a radical idea for a "Built Ford Tough" truck.

Competitive ads, particularly from General Engines ( GM ) He took photos of the idea of ​​an aluminum truck, but the F-150 maintained its classification as the best-selling vehicle in the United States and the aluminum bodies have continued as a feature of the F-150. Even GM's flagship truck, the Chevrolet Silverado, now contains a large chunk of aluminum alloys in its body.