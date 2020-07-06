Ford is bringing back the Bronco and it's headed straight for Jeep

There will be a midsize two-door version of the SUV, a four-door version, and a smaller SUV called the Bronco Sport. Indeed, Ford is creating a separate sub-brand for SUVs under the Bronco name.

As it brings back a model name that has been out of production for almost 25 years, Ford's goal is obvious: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ( FCAU ) All terrain.

Today, buyers will pay close to the tag price for a Jeep SUV, rather than negotiating a huge discount with the dealer, they will often pay more for Jeep accessories to personalize their purchase. In addition, fans also shop for Jeep-branded clothing, baby strollers, and dog toys. The four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the best resale value among off-road SUVs in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Jeep's strength lies in the off-road capabilities of its flagship product, the Wrangler, The ancestral connection to the robust four-wheel-drive car used in World War II.

Ford was one of the main contractors for those vehicles and built 270,000 of them during the war. The famous seven-slot stamped metal grill, one version of which adorns the Wranglers today, was designed by Ford. But Ford was building those general-purpose vehicles, or GPs, under license to help with the war effort. The design was retained with Willys-Overland Motors after the war. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, Jeep and that famous grill ended up as Fiat Chrysler's valuable property.

Ford eventually He found his own property valued under the name Bronco. The original Broncos, the smallest built between 1966 and 1977, are popular items among collectors Classic Broncos prices have increased 76% in the last three years, according to the Hagerty collector car company. Part of that increase is likely due to Ford's impending reintroduction of the brand, which has brought new attention to old models. But, even before it became public knowledge, the classic Broncos were leading an increase in collectible SUVs.

Facing an old enemy

In the early 1960s, before creating the original Broncos, Ford investigated the competition, which also included the recently introduced International Harvester Scout, to discover which owners were missing from their current off-road vehicles.

"What the target audience did not like about the (Jeep) CJ and the Scout was the fact that he had a bumpy ride and was not very comfortable," Ford archivist Ted Ryan said in an interview with CNN Business.

Therefore, Ford designed the original Bronco to provide a more enjoyable road trip while still being able to cope with rugged off-road environments, he said.

Ford did that kind of research to see how it could improve today's off-road models, like the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Tacoma truck.

In contrast to those models, dealer lots these days are filled with so-called crossover SUVs designed to provide comfort and safe handling on the road, but not to venture far from smooth pavement. Sales of these car-like crossovers have skyrocketed in recent years, virtually dominating the automotive world. Still, there's still a market for rock-designed SUVs devastated trails and ravines.

"We established expert panels of enthusiasts and people who really understand this space because we hadn't been there for more than a couple of decades," said Mark Grueber, Ford's consumer marketing manager. "We go out and dive into different customer events and try to live and breathe with customers and understand what they liked and didn't like with the current products that are available."

About half, or slightly less, of Bronco owners will often drive them off the road, Greuber said. That statistic can vary greatly depending on the definition of "off-road," which can range from a gravel road to climbing a rock with a wheel hanging in midair.

Introduce new Bronco owners and potentials. the buyers Based on the capabilities of the Bronco, Ford is creating four SUVs with the awkward name of Ford Offroadeos. Each will include a variety of terrain for drivers of various skill and courage levels. Land Rover has similar places around the world where you can showcase the capabilities of your SUVs and teach drivers how to use them.

Ford is also working with an existing online community, thebronconation.com, to help unveil the new SUVs, the company said. These efforts are similar to more independently organized clubs and off-road events that Jeep uses to create a sense of camaraderie around its brand and products.

Ford is also working with clothing and toy companies that offer Bronco licensed products.

With the Bronco, Ford is bringing back a name that, like the Mustang, the Bronco name resonates with a certain set of consumers. The company now even has a separate division, Ford Icons, dedicated to managing just these brands

"It is a responsibility we do not take lightly," said David Pericak, director of product line management at Ford Icons. "If we do it wrong, we could lose the iconic state."