Ford lobbied to stop selling police cars, but won't go out of business

The police car that George Floyd was lying in when he was killed was a Ford. The Ford Interceptor is widely recognized as the nation's best-selling police vehicle, although Ford has not broken down the number of vehicles it has sold. There are no firm figures on its market share, but industry experts believe it is in the 60% range.
Hackett said the automaker is opposed to police misconduct.
"It should be clear that (President) Bill Ford and I deeply believe that there is no room for systemic repression and racism that have been exhibited by police encounters that went wrong," Hackett said in the memo late last month, which was made public this week. "We have clearly said that Black Lives Matter. We firmly believe that more transparency and accountability is required in police operations."
But Hackett said it is better for police and members of the public for Ford to sell cops with the most advanced vehicles possible.
"It is not controversial that the Ford Police Interceptor helps officers do their jobs. The issues that affect police credibility have nothing to do with the vehicles they drive. In fact, as we envision the future power of Our connected vehicles, the smartest Ford vehicles, can be used not only to enhance officers' ability to protect and deliver services, but also to provide data that can make the police safer and more responsible. "
"Throughout our history, the vehicles that Ford employees design and build have been used as accessories to control brutality and oppression," the petition said, Jalopnik reported. "As an undeniable part of that history and system, it's been a long time since we've thought and acted differently about our role in racism."
Hackett acknowledged that he considered whether Ford should go out of the police car business, but ultimately decided to continue selling the police cars.
"We will do both: We will continue to be a powerful voice for Black Lives Matter, holding ourselves accountable for significant change, while continuing to help keep communities safe by producing police interceptors and partnering with law enforcement in new ways to support firmly secure for all members of society, "he wrote.