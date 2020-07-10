Ford lobbied to stop selling police cars, but won't go out of business





Hackett, in a recent note to staff, acknowledged that some Ford ( F ) Employees are urging the company to stop making police cars because of a series of high-profile killings of African Americans by police. A public petition on Change.org also gathered around 12,000 signatures in the past month, urging Ford to reject auto sales and service to police departments "using violent tactics."

The police car that George Floyd was lying in when he was killed was a Ford. The Ford Interceptor is widely recognized as the nation's best-selling police vehicle, although Ford has not broken down the number of vehicles it has sold. There are no firm figures on its market share, but industry experts believe it is in the 60% range.

Hackett said the automaker is opposed to police misconduct.

"It should be clear that (President) Bill Ford and I deeply believe that there is no room for systemic repression and racism that have been exhibited by police encounters that went wrong," Hackett said in the memo late last month, which was made public this week. "We have clearly said that Black Lives Matter. We firmly believe that more transparency and accountability is required in police operations."