Ford Mustang Mach-E to offer hands-free driving technology next year

Ford is launching the battery-powered Mustang Mach-E as a driver's car worthy of the Mustang name, but it can run it for you, at least on some occasions.

The electric utility vehicle is set to be the first Ford to offer its new Active Drive Assist feature. It is a companion to Ford's latest CoPilot360 2.0 Driver Assistance Package that uses cameras, radar and GPS to control the car as the driver takes his hands off the wheel. Ford says it works on more than 100,000 miles of divided and well-mapped roads, while a facial recognition system ensures that they keep their eyes on the road while driving the vehicle into a lane, and monitor its speed without bumping into any cars ahead.

It is similar to Cadillac's Super Cruise, which launched in 2017 and can now be used on more than 200,000 miles of highway. Mach-E customers must request an optional hardware package with the equipment to work, and then upgrade when Active Driver Assist wireless software becomes available in the second half of 2021. Cadillac plans to upgrade Super Cruise before then with the ability to Change lanes with a simple movement of the turn signal stem. Both brands' systems have the ability to upgrade with additional functionality in the future. Tesla's "Total Self-Driving" feature can handle more situations than neither, but it has no facial recognition and technically requires the driver to touch the steering wheel to demonstrate alertness.

Even without Active Drive Assist, Ford says the CoPilot360 2.0 system's standard lane-keeping assist feature can better detect the edge of a road that has no painted lines, which is useful in rural areas, and will push the steering wheel if you try become a car in your blind spot.

Ford has not said when Active Drive Assist would be available on other models.

