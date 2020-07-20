Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R prototype sold for a record $ 3.85 million

It's Miles beyond McQueen!

A 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, once driven by Ken Miles of "Ford v Ferrari" fame, sold at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis for a record $ 3.85 million.

The price was the highest ever paid for a Mustang, beating the $ 3.74 million that the long-lost 1968 Mustang appeared in the Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt" in January.

The Shelby was the prototype for the famous GT350R line of competition cars and also the first to win a race. Ken Miles and his development partner Chuck Cantwell reportedly put more than 50,000 miles to the test, while people like Bob Bondurant and Ken Titus also spent time behind the wheel.

The car was first sold to a private owner in 1970 for $ 3,500 and changed hands multiple times until it was purchased by well-known car collector John Atzbach, who fully recovered it and has since won several "Best in" awards. Show".

The winning bid for the car was $ 3.5 million, compared to $ 3.4 million for the "Bullitt" Mustang, with taxes and fees that increased the final amounts paid.

None of the winning bidders has yet been identified.

