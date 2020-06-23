Ford Ranger tops Cars.com's 2020 U.S. manufacturing index

American brands dominate the top 10 on Cars.com's American-Made Index for 2020, with the new Ford Ranger taking first place.

The annual report combines several factors, including where vehicles and their parts are manufactured, along with the number of jobs in the US. USA That each vehicle produces.

Official data groups the content of pieces from the USA. USA And Canada in a group, but the study tries to compensate for this by considering only final assembly vehicles in the US. USA And giving additional weight to engine and transmission manufacturing locations, two main components. Low-volume, fleet-only, and heavy-duty models are excluded from the report.

The Michigan-built Ranger is followed by the Jeep Cherokee, which was number one last year. Tesla, which participated for the first time, placed three vehicles in the top 10, with the Model S and Model 3 in third and fourth place, respectively.

Honda is the only non-American brand represented. Japanese automakers Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport, built by Lincoln, Alabama, fill places five to seven, ahead of the Chevrolet Corvette, Tesla Model X and Chevrolet Colorado.

Below are the top 10 and where they are made. You can click here to see the full ranking of the 91 vehicles that qualify as "Made in America" ​​on Cars.com.

Ford Ranger – Wayne, Mich.

Jeep Cherokee – Belvidere, Ill.

Tesla Model S – Fremont, California.

Tesla Model 3 – Fremont, California.

Honda Odyssey – Lincoln, Ala.

Honda Ridgeline – Lincoln, Ala.

Honda Passport – Lincoln, Ala.

Chevrolet Corvette – Bowling Green, Ky.

Tesla Model X – Fremont, California.

Chevrolet Colorado – Wentzville, Mo.

