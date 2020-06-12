Ford recalls more than 2 million vehicles due to faulty door latches

These vehicles have been recalled due to faulty door latches but, according to Ford, some dealers who claimed to have fixed this issue during previous recalls did not do the job correctly or did not do it at all. Ford did not name a specific dealer. CNN Business contacted a dealers association, but has yet to receive a response.

The recall covers a range of models, including some Ford Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max and Mustang cars, Escape SUVs, Transit Connect vans, as well as Lincoln MKZ sedans and MKC SUVs, with model years ranging from 2011 to 2016. (Model year ranges vary by specific model).

The problem results from a part of the door latch that can crack, especially when subjected to high temperatures. This can make the door difficult to close properly, so when the car is driven the door may open unexpectedly.

Ford said in a statement that it is not aware of crashes or injuries from the doors being opened, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's public safety reporting database contains numerous door complaints that are They open suddenly while driving vehicles.