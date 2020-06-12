Ford recalls more than 2 million vehicles due to faulty door latches

These vehicles have been recalled due to faulty door latches but, according to Ford, some dealers who claimed to have fixed this issue during previous recalls did not do the job correctly or did not do it at all. Ford did not name a specific dealer. CNN Business contacted a dealers association, but has yet to receive a response.
The problem results from a part of the door latch that can crack, especially when subjected to high temperatures. This can make the door difficult to close properly, so when the car is driven the door may open unexpectedly.
Ford said in a statement that it is not aware of crashes or injuries from the doors being opened, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's public safety reporting database contains numerous door complaints that are They open suddenly while driving vehicles.
This withdrawal follows two previous withdrawals in 2016 and 2017 that covered the same problem. Each of the previous recalls covered a different subset of Ford and Lincoln vehicles from this most recent recall.
Owners will also have the option to inspect their vehicle's door lock date codes and submit those codes online to verify if removal work needs to be done.
Ford also announced the recall of more than 290,000 F-150 trucks with 3.5-liter V6 engines. On some of those trucks from model years 2014 to 2017, a leak in the brake master cylinder can weaken the front brakes. The truck can issue an audible warning notice inside the cab, display an alert in the dash message center, and display a red brake warning indicator, Ford said.
There were at least seven low-speed crashes that are allegedly the result of this problem and two injuries that Ford is aware of, the company said in a statement.