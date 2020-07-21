Ford Reveals 1,400-Horsepower Electric Mustang Mach-E SUV





The Mach-E 1400 is a one-of-a-kind demo car that was created to show the potential of all-electric vehicles and to help engineers investigate ways to boost their horsepower, said Mark Rushbrook, head of Ford Performance Motorsports. The Mach-E 1400 is based on the Mustang Mach-E SUV, which Ford will begin selling next year. The Mach-E GT street legal SUV will produce 459 horsepower from two electric motors.

The Mach-E 1400 was created by Ford Performance in collaboration with RTR Vehicles, a company founded by drift racing driver Vaughn Gittin, Jr. Drift racing involves sliding side cars through the curves of a race track Racing and driver control and driving style is more strongly rewarded than lap time. RTR specializes in parts and customization for Ford cars and trucks.

"We come together on this project, bringing in many ideas from different sources and developing it into what it is," said Rushbrook. "Building about Vaughn's original idea of ​​what he would like to do for an electric drift car and make him this extreme and versatile athlete for road racing and endurance racing and everything in between. "

Ford also worked with other external partners, as well as Ford's in-house electric vehicle development group, Team Edison, to design the Mach-E 1400, Rushbrook said.