Ford unleashes robot dogs to upgrade factory

Ford's latest 4×4 can go places that even the new Bronco can't reach.

The automaker is using a "dog" robot built by Boston Dynamics to help upgrade its Van Dyke transmission plant in Sterling Heights, Mich.

Fluffy has been equipped with a four-camera scanning device that will create a 3D map of the facility and all of its equipment, to assist engineers when they need to redesign it to build new products.

The 70 pound quadruped can climb stairs and fit into tight spots that a wheeled platform cannot reach.

Ford's digital engineering manager Mark Goderis said the process generally requires a human to move a tripod and then wait five minutes at each point to complete the scan.

Fluffy is capable of walking for two hours straight at a speed of up to 3 mph, and can bend or stretch to give the cameras a better view, all under the control of a remote operator.

Goderis said a typical scan job can take up to two weeks at a cost of $ 300,000, but that Fluffy will help cut it in half at a fraction of the cost, without revealing exactly how much that is.

The devices are sold by Boston Dynamics for $ 74,500, which is about the same price as a Ford Mustang GT500, but Ford is renting Fluffy and a second unit nicknamed "Spot" for a year.

Under the latest UAW contract, Ford is investing $ 400 million at the factory to build new transmissions, transaxles, and electric motors.

