Foreign students are prohibited from entering the US if classes are taken online only, says ICE

A week after lifting the new restrictions on international students, federal immigration officials announced Friday that new foreign students will not be able to enter the United States if they plan to take their classes entirely online this fall.

In a memo to university officials, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service said new students who were not enrolled until March 9 "probably won't be able to get" visas if they intend to take courses entirely. online. The announcement primarily affects new students hoping to enroll in universities that will offer classes entirely online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

International students who are already in the US or who are returning from abroad and who already have visas will still be able to take classes entirely online, according to the update, even if they start in-person instruction, but their schools move online versus to a worsening of the outbreak.

The policy hits universities a week after hundreds joined together to repel a Trump administration policy that threatened to deport thousands of foreign students. That rule sought to ban all international students in the US from taking classes entirely online this fall, even if their universities were forced to switch to fully online instruction in an outbreak.

The new order was released on Friday as a clarification to the previous guidance of March 9 that suspended existing boundaries around online education for international students. The March orientation was intended to provide flexibility as schools across the country closed campuses amid the pandemic, but universities said it was unclear if it was extended to new students.

In its memo, ICE clarified that flexibility applies only to students "who actively enrolled in a US school on March 9." Officials at some schools, including Harvard University and the University of Southern California, which offer classes online this fall, were so fearful and already told first-year students they couldn't come from abroad.

The American Board of Education, a group of university presidents, said it was disappointed by the guide. “We have been dreading this and preparing for this. We are still disappointed, "said Brad Farnsworth, group vice president.

Harvard officials said they are asking Congress to extend the March guide to new students, but do not anticipate any changes for the fall period. New students can take classes online from abroad or defer enrollment, the school said.

In a message to students Tuesday, Harvard's dean dean, Rakesh Khurana, said the school "abhors" any policy that forces officials to choose between "the health of our community and the education of our international students." .

The rule that threatens to deport thousands of foreign students if they take all of their classes online was widely seen as part of Trump's recent campaign to pressure the country's schools and universities to reopen this fall.

Immigration officials rescinded the policy on July 14 after it was challenged by eight federal lawsuits from states and universities. More than 200 schools had signed reports supporting a lawsuit filed by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The policy was issued as an increasing number of universities make the decision to teach full or elementary online this fall. As virus cases continue to rise, schools like the University of California, Berkeley and Rutgers University have announced the measure this week.

Several education groups issued letters this week urging ICE to allow all international students, including new ones, to enter the country, even if their schools operate entirely online. They said that many universities have already prepared housing for international students, even in universities that only offer online instruction.

The Alliance of Presidents of Higher Education and Immigration, a coalition of university leaders, said it was disappointed by ICE's decision on the new students. It places undue pressure on schools to offer at least some in-person instruction, the group said.

But other elements of the guidance took a step in the right direction, the group said, including clarifying that students can stay in the US even if their schools switch to fully online instruction during the semester.

US universities already expect sharp drops in the number of students coming from abroad amid the pandemic and a slowdown in visa processing. It is likely to have a financial impact on universities that depend on the income of international students, who generally pay higher tuition fees.

The nation attracted approximately 1.1 million international students in the 2018-19 school year. The American Board of Education estimates that around 250,000 plan to enter the United States for the next academic year, either as new or old students.