Foreign students must leave the US If classes go online

International students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another university if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.

The guidelines, issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen, even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Universities received the orientation the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.

President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and universities return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. Shortly after the guide was published, Trump repeated on Twitter that schools should reopen this fall, adding that Democrats want to keep schools closed "for political reasons, not for health reasons."

“They think it will help them in November. Wrong, people understand it! Trump wrote.

Under the updated rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. No new visas will be issued to students in schools or programs that are fully online. And even at universities offering a combination of classroom and online courses this fall, international students will be banned from taking all of their classes online.

It creates an urgent dilemma for thousands of international students who were stranded in the United States last spring after the coronavirus forced their schools to move online. Those who attend schools that remain online must "leave the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to the guide.

The American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, said the guidelines are "horrible" and will create confusion as schools search for ways to reopen safely.

Of particular concern is a provision that students will not be exempt from the rules, even if an outbreak forces their schools online in the fall. It's unclear what would happen if a student ended up in that setting but faced travel restrictions from their home country, said Terry Hartle, the council's senior vice president.

"It is going to cause a lot of confusion and uncertainty," said Hartle. "ICE is clearly creating an incentive for institutions to reopen, regardless of whether or not the circumstances of the pandemic warrant it."

The NAFSA international education group criticized the rules and said that schools should have the authority to make correct decisions for their own campuses. He said the guide "is detrimental to international students and puts their health and well-being and that of the entire higher education community at risk."

Nearly 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period ended September 30, more than 40% four years earlier. School administrations partly blame the delay in visa processing.

US universities already expected a sharp decline in international enrollment this fall, but losing all international students could be disastrous for some. Many depend on the tuition earnings of international students, who generally pay higher tuition fees. Last year, universities in the US attracted nearly 1.1 million students from abroad.

Trump critics quickly attacked the new guidelines. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said the "cruelty of this White House knows no bounds."

"Foreign students are being threatened with a choice: risk their lives by going to class in person or being deported," Sanders said in a tweet. "We must confront Trump's bigotry. We must keep all of our students safe."

Dozens of universities have said they plan to offer at least some in-person classes this fall, but some say it is too risky. The University of Southern California last week reversed the course in a plan to bring students to campus, saying classes will be conducted primarily or exclusively online. Harvard said Monday it will invite freshmen to live on campus, but classes will remain online.

Immigration authorities suspended certain requirements for international students at the start of the pandemic, but universities were awaiting guidance on what would happen this fall. ICE notified schools of the changes Monday and said a formal rule would be established.

The announcement was the latest attack related to the Trump administration's pandemic against legal immigration. Authorities last month extended the ban on new green cards to many people outside the United States and expanded the freeze to include many with temporary work permits, including at high-tech companies, multinational corporations and temporary employers.

The administration has long sought deep cuts to legal immigration, but the goal was elusive before the coronavirus.