Foreign university students must take classes in person or may have to leave the country: reports

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service announced Monday that foreign students in the country must take some instruction in person or that they will not be legally allowed to stay in the country, they reported Monday.

The ICE Student Exchange and Visitor Program released a statement saying that students in the US who are enrolled in schools that plan to operate solely online this fall "must leave the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with face-to-face instruction to maintain legal status, otherwise they may face immigration consequences including but not limited to the initiation of expulsion proceedings. ”

Fiona McEntee, an immigration attorney, told NPR that the measure "doesn't make sense."

"If students can successfully study online from an academic point of view, why are we forcing them into a situation where they could put their health and the health of their classmates at risk?"

ICE did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The Wall Street Journal reported that these students cannot take all of their courses online if their university offers a combination of options on campus.

The United States is working to contain recent outbreaks of coronavirus in states like California and Texas, and schools are working to determine the best way to tackle the upcoming school year. Schools like the University of Southern California announced earlier this month that they would not resume in-person instruction during the fall semester.

"Given the continued security restrictions and the limited densities allowed on campus, our undergraduate students will take their online courses primarily or exclusively in the fall," the school said in a statement. "Housing and activities on campus will be limited."

Foreign students taking online courses who are seeking visas will not receive them, according to reports.

Lawrence S. Bacow, president of Harvard, said in a statement that he is "concerned" about the new guidelines, according to Harvard Crimson. He said the guidelines appear to be a "direct and unique approach to a complex problem."

The Crimson reported that the school announced Monday that it would host all courses online. The Washington Post reported that schools are working to determine the impact of the new guidelines. Schools have reportedly been told to respond before July 15 on how they will approach the fall semester.

"What is absolutely amazing to me is that we've been asking for this guide since April," Lizbet Boroughs, associate vice president for federal affairs at the Association of American Universities, told the newspaper.

Associated Press contributed to this report.