Forest firefighting teams near Tucson say threats to homes decreased

TUCSON, Ariz. – Firefighters fighting a major wildfire in the foothills and mountains north of Tucson were more confident that they could protect homes on Sunday, but said strong winds will continue to push the fire toward higher elevations where they cannot put up crews safely.

The fire is one of several burning throughout the state amid hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon is threatening the tourist community of Jacob Lake, and a fire in the Tonto National Forest has closed a major highway between Phoenix and Payson.

Efforts to protect homes in an area north of Tucson known as the East Golder Ranch are ongoing, but a spokesperson for the team fighting the growing fire said they believe they are now in less danger. That area is on the northwest side of the fire.

"The teams were very successful yesterday and overnight to secure this piece and limit the potential for spread or threat to that community," Travis Mabery of the Southwest Incident Management Team said at a news conference. Sunday morning. "Right now, the threat to the community makes us feel great."

There are still evacuations in the Golder Ranch area and other areas have been warned to be ready to depart if the fire is approaching.

At the southern end of the fire, in the Catalina foothills in Tucson, there is still a spread potential that could endanger homes, but Mabery said that after more than a week of work it is a lesser threat.

The fire, whose lightning started on June 5, increased to 19 square miles (49 square kilometers) as of Sunday and contained only about 11%. It is burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest. More than 550 people are assigned to fight the fire.

Sunday's big problem will be the winds pushing the flames towards higher elevations, where it is not safe to put crews on the ground due to rough terrain.

"We can't get people out of there. We can't get someone out if something goes wrong or if injuries happen there," Mabery said. "Today is another critical fire weather day: very strong winds for us outside the southwest. We hope to see some of that fire moving uphill."

To prepare for that, teams are being dispatched to the mountaintop tourist community of Summerhaven. Lemmon will start working to protect him in case the fire goes that far.

In northern Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park officials said the North Rim remained closed due to a wildfire in part of the Kaibab National Forest that threatens the Jacob Lake community. Authorities evacuated the village on Friday after winds pushed the fire forward about 10 miles (16 kilometers).

The fire has now consumed nearly 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) of forest and only 2% was contained Sunday morning.

A second day of high winds on Sunday continues to push the fire as crews work to reinforce lines over structures in the community. The teams worked all day Saturday and into the night to strengthen existing firewalls near the community.

The Forest Service has for years allowed small fires to burn on the northern edge to thin large masses of trees and shrubs and limit the risk of a catastrophic fire.

Jacob Lake has camps and an inn with a gas station and cabins, authorities said.

East of Phoenix, crews have no containment in wildfires that broke out Saturday and have burned about 12 square miles (30 square kilometers). State Route 87 connecting Payson to the Phoenix subway is closed, forcing weekend visitors to the state's highest county to take long detours to return home. There are no houses threatened, but recreation sites are closed.