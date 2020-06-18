Former & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; star, Kristen Doute, speaks after being fired to ask for & # 39; prayers & # 39;

Kristen Doute is asking for a helping hand.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star was fired from the reality show last week after another former cast member Faith Stowers accused her of racist behavior.

Now 37-year-old Doute speaks during a relatively quiet period on social media asking fans to pray for his friend's mother.

"Please everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @ SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual / higher power thoughts …" he wrote on Twitter. "Whatever you believe in."

She concluded with "Thank you".

The post is just Doute's second since his layoff, the first was shared Tuesday.

In the tweet, the former reality star shared a video of an audition of "America & # 39; s Got Talent" in which a dance team named W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew – an abbreviation of "We Are Family For Life Entertainment" – receiving the golden bell from Judge Simon Cowell.

Prior to his support for "AGT," Doute shared an apology on June 7 when allegations of his behavior came to light.

His dismissal, along with those of Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, from "Vanderpump Rules" was confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday, June 9.