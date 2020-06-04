Former acting DHS chief: Of course, there is systemic racism in surveillance (opinion)

Racism exists in all the institutions of our nation and is as old as our republic. Our criminal justice system is based on discretion: the decision of officers on who to arrest, prosecutors on whom to prosecute, juries on whether to find guilt or innocence. That means that our efforts to deliver justice will necessarily be taxed and undermined by racism and the inherent prejudices of the people who administer it. The rage in black communities across the country, then, is real and well-founded. The question is not whether there is racism in law enforcement, but how to combat it.

We are not powerless to respond and this devastating cycle does not have to repeat itself. Justice for George Floyd will be critical, and as that process unfolds, we are beginning to see law enforcement leaders demonstrate what we must do to get out of this difficult reckoning.

First, law enforcement leaders must identify with the purpose and message of peaceful protesters. The essential truth is that the vast majority of the good police officers that make up our police agencies, and members of the communities they have sworn to serve and protect, are in this together. They have a common adversary in those who violate their oath and the rights of citizens. Police leaders must accept the pain of communities deprived of their rights and recognize the role that some in their organizations have in causing it. Demonstrate that understanding can have a powerful impact, create common cause, and change the tone of the community's response.

Second, smart police measures are needed to allow legitimate protests and prevent violence and looting. Leaders must explain the commitment of the police to protect the right of peaceful protesters to assemble and exercise their constitutional rights, and then back it up with clear and fair practices. Ensuring an adequate number of trained personnel with a sound strategy is a starting point. Cities need to create safe times and spaces for peaceful demonstrations. There must be significant opportunities for protesters to communicate their pain and concerns, including by using measures such as limiting movement and applying and enforcing curfews.

Police departments must also use intelligence, plainclothes officers, and dynamic interventions to identify and target agitators, looters, and criminals, including outside left and right groups, and prevent them from looting legitimate marches and making them violent or destructive. .

Most importantly, there must be a commitment to real and sustained reform from law enforcement organizations. Significant progress has been made in the past two decades in various departments across the country, but much, much work remains to be done. the Report 2015 of the 21st Century Surveillance Task Force left a solid blueprint. We are going to pick it up and start from there, legislate it and put resources into it.

We can take all the smart ideas about training and tactics, organizational change and hiring, as well as transparency, and demand that they be implemented on a national scale. We must also create independent oversight that works and ensure the prosecution of officers who cross the line. The ideas are there; now we need the commitment to put them into practice. To make sure, we will need the support of Congress and our national political leaders, but the police can lead the charge from scratch. Reform is sustainable only when adopted from within.