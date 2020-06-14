Former acting ID Grenell declassifying Russia's research documents: "Transparency is never political"

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told "Sunday Morning Futures" that "transparency is never political," adding that "transparency is what the American people demand and is what Washington, DC, stands for. feels very uncomfortable. "

Hostess Maria Bartiromo noted Sunday that, as Acting Director of National Intelligence, Grenell "declassified 53 major witness transcripts that told us a lot about the origins of the Russia investigation."

"The Russian investigation had all kinds of red flags from the start and when you look at the transcripts, when you look at the declassified notes from some of the investigations, it is clear that there were several people from various agencies that were raising red flags," Grenell said in the exclusive interview.

"However, what was really sad for me is that those red flags and those voices were left out, classified and never shown to the public," he continued. "And very few people knew the truth, and the silence of those people was really shocking, so what I wanted to do was be transparent."

Grenell had declassified a new batch of Russian investigative documents on his departure as acting director of national intelligence, leaving the decision to make those files public to new sworn director John Ratcliffe.

The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell publicly said last month that he was going to declassify those files, after being asked by House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, to do so.

Last month, Grenell also authorized the publication of more than 6,000 pages of interview transcripts from Russia's lengthy investigation by the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff, under pressure from Grenell and House Republicans, finally released the transcripts that revealed, among other things, that top Obama officials acknowledged they were unaware of any "empirical evidence" of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign. and Russia in the 2016 elections.

Bartiromo asked Grenell on Sunday if he believes "there is a deep state."

"What I would say is that there are incredible public servants within the intelligence community who are really bothered by bad apples," he said in response. "There is no doubt that we have specific people, and they are more than a few, who are in jobs using their political bias to manipulate the process."

"There's no question about that and it happens on both sides of the aisle," he continued.

Bartiromo noted that Grenell dealt "with Adam Schiff a lot," adding that he tried to "be transparent and declassify these things, but he [Schiff] stopped you, right?" He then noted that he interviewed the rank-and-file member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, a California Republican and Ratcliffe in the past, and that they were requesting FBI documents but were "not releasing them."

"That was a process that I couldn't believe would stop," he said in response. “To be honest, it shouldn't have been. It should have been released a long time ago.

"It was overclassified and our country suffered because it was overclassified," he continued.

Bartiromo also asked Grenell if there are "other things that should be declassified that Congressman Ratcliffe is going to oversee." What is the most important thing that we don't know yet?

"I think this whole Russian investigation, the beginning of it, how it developed … someone needs to see what is classified and whether or not that needs to be clarified," Grenell said in response.

"We started that process, I've coordinated with John, he's a great guy, he's really focused and smart on getting to the truth."

"You are removing politics from the equation and you are just looking at the facts and what needs to be done, so I have great faith in our new Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe," he continued.

Fox News's Brooke Singman and Maria Bartiromo contributed to this report.