Former acting job secretary defends BLS over misclassification error report







In its monthly jobs report released Friday, the BLS showed that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs. Taking advantage of the good news, Trump took a victory lap on Friday, touting lower unemployment numbers as the nation grapples with health and economic crises and big protests over racial injustice.

BLS, however, noted that its data collectors, for the third consecutive month, misclassified some workers as "employed not on the job," when they should have been classified as "unemployed on temporary layoff."

Barring that problem, the unemployment rate could have been as high as 19.2% in April and 16.1% in May, not including seasonal adjustments, the BLS said.

"I'm afraid because this was a pretty serious misclassification that people are going to hatch a lot of conspiracy theories around them. They shouldn't be doing that," said CNN's Fredricka Seth Harris, who served as Secretary. Acting Job of President Barack Obama. Whitfield on Saturday.

"I don't think the BLS people are trying to cook the books or make President Trump look good. They are career professionals. They take their trade very seriously. They are trying to do their best in a very complicated situation. "he added. He praised the BLS for being "transparent" about the error, saying it was the "correct way to respond." Employees of the US Census Bureau. USA They collect demographic data of the workers included in the BLS report and call about 70,000 households a month. And like so many companies and government agencies in the United States, the BLS and the Census Bureau have had to make adjustments to their workflow amid the pandemic. Harris told CNN on Saturday that he believes the error likely stemmed from BLS not providing interviewers, who rank workers during the survey process, "with clear enough guidance." "BLS and our partners in the Census Bureau take the misclassification very seriously, and we are taking additional steps to address the problem," BLS said in a "frequently asked questions" document released Friday. A White House official on Saturday rejected suggestions that the May jobs report is less encouraging due to the inclusion of a "misclassification error." The official noted that the error appeared in previous reports and said that even after correcting the error, the drop in unemployment from April to May remains significant. "Only now with the publication of a positive employment report do these criticisms emerge," the official argued. The closings and closings of companies due to the coronavirus have caused historical job losses. The United States is now in the process of gradually reopening, allowing new jobs to be added to the economy. The BLS also noted in its May jobs report that its survey response rates have been lower than usual during the pandemic, a factor that could lead to further revisions in the future.

CNN's Annalyn Kurtz, Anneken Tappe, Sarah Westwood and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.