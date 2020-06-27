Former Antifa member criticizes Nadler for calling the far-left group "imaginary": "That's false"

Gabriel Nadales, a former Antifa member, responded Friday in "The Angle Angle" to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, calling the group "imaginary" earlier this week.

"That is false," Nadales said of Nadler's claim. "I mean, the only thing imaginary here is Representative Nadler's sense of justice. I mean, the protests I attended … were not imaginary. Also, the windows that I unfortunately broke, were not imaginary.

"However, every time we have left-wing politicians … who deny and ignore and even justify Antifa's violence, it's only going to continue to grow."

REP. DEMOCRATIC CALLS THE ANTIFA MEMBERS OF THE PEACEFUL PROTESTORS & # 39; DURING THE CNN INTERVIEW

Nadler made the claim Thursday during a debate on the House of Democrats' proposed law reform bill.

"They couldn't pronounce the phrase 'Black lives matter' and they could barely [broach] the issue of police reform," Nadler said of House Republicans. Instead, his amendments … were errant, off-topic nonsense, dealing with imaginary things like Antifa and completely denying the entire purpose of the bill. "

Nadales told "Ingraham Angle" presenter Tammy Bruce that he was "indoctrinated" before joining Antifa by the Spanish-language media and his teachers to believe that "the United States was my enemy, not because the United States rejected me, but because he kept telling me he was a victim. "

"Fortunately, I started asking questions about this movement. And then I really … got the information I needed and realized that being part of it was something I should never have been a part of," Nadales said. "And now I'm glad I convicted him. But one thing to remember is, where did Antifa really come from? Because Mr. Nadler thinks he's imaginary. Well, a lot of times, he comes from college campuses."

Nadler's comment on the House floor on Thursday received an angry response from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

"They are not imaginary, they are real …" Jordan said. "In order for the president of the Judicial Committee, on the floor of the Chamber, to say … these words … & # 39; imaginary things like Antifa & # 39;. They are far from being imaginary. And there are people in every city important in this country who know it, and yet the president of the Judicial Committee has just made that statement. That is scary. "

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.