Former Arsenal soccer player admits having sex with a 14-year-old girl

Former Arsenal star Tyrell Robinson has admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl and sharing child pornography on Snapchat.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child, as well as making and distributing an embarrassing image of a child, the BBC said.

TEAMS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE TAKE KNEE, WEAR JERSEYS & # 39; BLACK LIVES MATTER & # 39; IN RETURN BETWEEN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Robinson was ordered to sign the sex offender registry before he was allowed to leave Bradford Crown Court on bail, according to the website.

"You should not assume that suspending your sentence and posting bail means that a particular sentence will be imposed on you," said Judge Jonathan Rose. "All options will be open to the judge handling your case, and that will largely include the possibility of a prison sentence."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

No date has yet been given for the sentence.

Robinson started playing for the Arsenal youth team at 7 years old, but was fired by Bradford City for serious misconduct after police charged him in February, according to the report.

"He had a promising football career in front of him," Mike Harrison, editor of a Bradford City fanzine, told the Bradford Telegraph & Argus.

"He's thrown it out for whatever sexual satisfaction he's had," he said.