Former Atlanta officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after he shot him, says DA

A hate crime investigation is underway after several knots were found hanging from trees in the Lake Merritt neighborhood of Oakland, California.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the knots have been removed.

"Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated," he said in a statement on Twitter. "Several ropes were found in the trees around Lake Merritt and will be investigated as hate crimes. Reports that they were part of the exercise team do not eliminate or excuse their tortuous and terrifying effects."

Schaaf went on to say: “We are all responsible for knowing the history and current reality of lynchings, hate crimes and racial violence. Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland public spaces. "

Read his statement:

Investigations underway in Southern California: Earlier this week, the FBI and the California Attorney General's Office will now oversee the investigation of a man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday at a conference call press.

Robert L. Fuller, 24, was hanging from a tree early Wednesday morning. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined that he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Fuller's death was described as "an alleged death by suicide".

The Justice Department and the FBI announced Monday that they will review the death of Fuller and the death of Malcolm Harsch, 38, both black men, 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County.