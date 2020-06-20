Former Atlanta police officer in Brooks case waives court appearance, linked to 2015 shooting

A former Atlanta police officer facing murder charges in connection with the death of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant waived his first court appearance on Friday, according to reports.

Defense attorneys for former officer Garrett Rolfe also chose not to attend the court session, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

Rolfe's hearing had been scheduled for noon at the Fulton County Jail, the station reported. He faces 11 charges in connection with Brooks' death on June 12, which includes murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.

THE ATLANTA POLICE CONTINUE CALLING OUT OF WORK, MAIN VOICES OF THE INTERMEDIATE POLICE, & # 39; WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS & # 39;

Rolfe was sent to the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center, awaiting further legal action.

Link to the 2015 case

Rolfe, meanwhile, was previously involved in a 2015 shooting incident that left a man with a punctured lung, court documents show, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Rolfe and other officers were finally cleared of irregularities in that case in February, five years after the shooting occurred, the newspaper reported.

The 2015 case was unusual in that the police shooting that occurred was never mentioned in the original report of the incident or in documents submitted to the victim's court-appointed attorney, the Journal-Constitution reported.

"I have never seen anything like this," retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs told the journalist on Friday. "It was the first time I came across a case in which the incident report doesn't even mention the fact that they were shot."

"I've never seen anything like this. It was the first time I came across a case where the incident report doesn't even mention the fact that they were fired." – Doris Downs, retired Fulton County Superior Court judge

The judge said he immediately suspected a cover-up and alerted state investigators.

The lawyer for the injured man in the 2015 case claimed that three of the five shots in the incident were from Rolfe's gun, the newspaper reported.

& # 39; He took a risk & # 39;

In the Brooks case, the 27-year-old former officer could face life in prison or even the death penalty if convicted.

His defense attorney, Noah Pines, maintains that Rolfe's actions were justified.

"Mr. Brooks decided to attack two officers, disarm one of them and point and shoot a deadly weapon at Officer Rolfe," Pines said in a statement. "He took their lives and his own. He took the risk that his justified response could be deadly. No one is here to applaud the death of Mr. Brooks. He was a father, a member of his community, and his death was a tragedy. But not all tragedies are a crime. "

An autopsy revealed that Brooks was shot twice in the back and authorities said the bullets were from Rolfe's weapon.

A nearby vehicle with people inside was also hit during the confrontation with Brooks, but none of those people were injured.

Police had been called to Wendy's restaurant in a report that a man was sleeping in a vehicle parked in the restaurant's self-service area. When Rolfe and another officer arrived, they questioned Brooks and then engaged in a fight, during which Brooks was seen on video accessing an officer's stun gun.

Brooks then tried to flee but was shot while fleeing. The video shows Brooks at one point turning around and aiming the stun gun at officers from a distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second Atlanta police officer, Devin Brosnan, faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of the oath of office in connection with the case. Brosnan posted bail and awaits further legal action.

Both Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in Thursday after nearly a week of public protests over facing charges.

But the defendants also have sympathizers: The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization has raised around $ 250,000 for their defense, FOX 5 reported.