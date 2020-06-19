Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh hopes to plead guilty to perjury on Friday: report

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Disgraced former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh, who was embroiled in a scandal involving her "Healthy Holly" children's books, will plead guilty to perjury on Friday, the state attorney said.

A hearing on the state misdemeanor charge is scheduled for Friday at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Pugh has already been sentenced to three years in federal prison for the self-management scandal, which involved children's books promoting exercise and nutrition that gave the 70-year-old Democrat hundreds of thousands of dollars. He pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges last year and plans to appear in federal prison later this month.

The state perjury charge relates to the fact that Pugh did not disclose his business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC on his financial disclosure forms when he was a Maryland state senator. Pugh earned at least $ 345,000 in revenue in 2016 through the sale of his books, but did not mention his ownership on forms filed with the Maryland State Ethics Commission and signed under penalties of perjury, according to the prosecutor's office. state.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the misdemeanor.

Pugh served in the Maryland Senate from 2007 to 2016, when she was elected mayor of Baltimore. He resigned from mayor under pressure last year when authorities investigated the bulk sales of his pocket books.

In the federal case, Pugh admitted to having defrauded the buyers of his books to pay donations of straw to his political campaign for mayor and to finance the purchase and renovation of a home in Baltimore.

He also admitted to having sold his books to the University of Maryland Medical System, where he served as a board member.

The medical system paid Pugh a total of $ 500,000 per 100,000 copies to be distributed to schoolchildren, but about 60,000 of those books were shipped to a city warehouse and to a Pugh office where thousands were removed for delivery to others. customers. Prosecutors say Pugh never turned in the other 40,000 books the health system bought for city schools.

While serving in the state Senate, Pugh sat on a committee that funded the medical system. He also sat on the hospital's network board from 2001 until the scandal broke in March 2019. Pugh returned the last payment of $ 100,000.

Before his federal sentencing in February, Pugh accepted "full responsibility" for his actions and tearfully apologized for the approximately 10 minutes he spoke in federal court in Baltimore. She said she did not want to bring "more shame" to Maryland's largest city, which for years has struggled with extreme poverty, political mismanagement, record crime rates and police abuse that caused massive unrest.