Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to perjury.

The disgraced former Baltimore mayor, who has already been sentenced to three years in federal prison in a scandal over his sons "Healthy Holly" books promoting exercise and nutrition, will plead guilty to one count of state perjury, confirmed the Tuesday the Maryland state attorney.

Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge at a hearing June 19 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, state attorney Charlton Howard said.

"As stated in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court order that scheduled a plea hearing on June 19, I anticipate that Ms. Pugh will file a guilty plea on that date," Howard wrote in an email. electronic. "Of course, Ms. Pugh may change her mind before or during the course of the June 19 hearing, as is the right of all defendants."

Pugh, a Democrat, is scheduled to appear in federal prison later this month. Last year, she pleaded guilty to the federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges related to her self-published children's book called "Healthy Holly."

The perjury charge relates to the fact that Pugh did not disclose his business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC on his financial disclosure forms when he was a Senator from the state of Maryland.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the perjury charge.

Andrew White, Pugh's attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Pugh served in the Maryland Senate from 2007 to 2016, when she was elected mayor of Baltimore. He resigned from mayor under pressure last year when authorities investigated the bulk sales of his pocket books, which cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pugh earned at least $ 345,000 in revenue in 2016 through the sale of his books, but did not mention his ownership in the financial disclosure forms, which are filed with the Maryland State Ethics Commission and signed under the sanctions of perjury, according to the state attorney's office.