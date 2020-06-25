Former Bengals security George Iloka recalls 2017 tense meeting about kneeling before the national anthem

A handful of NFL players have already vowed to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality during the 2020 season.

Players kneeling during the anthem peaked in 2017 when President Trump seemed to fan the flames and called on the owners to release the players who decided to protest during the national anthem.

After the president's remarks, the Cincinnati Bengals players had a meeting and ultimately chose not to kneel for their next game, former Bengals safety George Iloka recalled to WLWT-TV on Tuesday.

"I always said I wasn't going to talk about it until I officially finished playing, but I really don't care," he told the station. “A lot of people, particularly me, wanted to kneel down. It was a big problem and it weighed heavily on my heart, it weighed heavily on my mind, and it obviously weighed heavily on the hearts and minds of many people throughout the NFL, and across the nation, particularly with African Americans. It wasn't just me who felt something like that. "

According to the station, all the players did not agree with kneeling.

“I was about 50 percent African American and 50 percent my Caucasian siblings and there were only about 30 people. The meeting went more or less like, the African American players felt like we wanted to kneel down, and then it was the white players who said to us, "You don't need to do that," Iloka said.

Iloka said she felt her point of view was not understood.

"It's almost like saying 'Go get oppressed somewhere else and keep it out of my sight.' That kind of thing. So, you know, it was like, 'I understand you don't understand how we feel and we're not asking you to join us, but just stop telling us not to do it, "he told WLWT-TV.

Another player told the station that team owner Mike Brown warned players that fans would give them plenty of rejection if they decided to kneel down for the anthem.

The Bengals told the station that their work in the community speaks for itself.

With players from across the league wanting to kneel, the Bengals told the station that the team was still trying to figure out the right message.

"We would like to give our players and coaches time to discuss before commenting," the team said.