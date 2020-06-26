Former boxing champion Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but so far has only had mild symptoms, one of his sons said Thursday.

Robin Durán said his 69-year-old father was examined after going to a private hospital with symptoms of a cold.

"At this time he has no symptoms beyond a cold. We will transmit more information throughout the days," the son wrote on his Instagram account.

He said he decided to take his father to a hospital as a precautionary measure because one of his lungs has not been working at full capacity since a car accident in Argentina in 2001, an accident that led the boxer to retire.

Durán, who had the nickname "Hands of Stone" as a boxer from 1968 to 2001, is a sports icon in Panama and Latin America.

Beyond winning his four championship belts, he is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980. Months later, they found themselves in a rematch and Duran retired in the midst of a fight with the famous phrase "No more" – "No more."

The messages of encouragement began on social networks for Durán, who is considered the sports ambassador of Panama.

At the start of the pandemic in Panama, Durán encouraged Panamanians to comply with confinement measures and follow the recommendations to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Panama has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths from COVID-19 in Central America. On Thursday, officials first reported more than 1,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, along with 17 more deaths. The country has had more than 29,000 confirmed cases, with more than 13,000 still active and 564 deaths.