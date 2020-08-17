former-campaign-aides-call-for-bloomberg-to-be-pulled-from-dnc-program

(CNN) A group of former staffers to Michael Bloomberg‘s presidential campaign are calling on Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez to remove him from the slate of Democratic convention speakers, using an open letter to lambast the former New York mayor’s treatment of his campaign staff.

Since Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign ended, a series of staffers have sued the billionaire politician, alleging that they were promised jobs on the campaign would be guaranteed through November. But, these staffers say, when Bloomberg’s campaign ended after Super Tuesday, those promises were not fulfilled for numerous staffers and scores of people were terminated and encouraged to apply to jobs at the DNC, which had received a transfer of $18 million from the Bloomberg campaign to fund battleground efforts.

The staffers, in their letter to Perez, say that while they understand the need for a big tent Democratic Party, they “do not believe that there is a place on the convention stage for people like Mike Bloomberg who make a mockery of workers’ rights — a fundamental value that unites all Democrats.”

“This is the type of greedy, anti-worker move we’d expect from Donald Trump, but not from a Democratic presidential candidate,” reads the letter, which comes from six staffers — Alexis Sklair, Sterling Rettke, Nathaniel Brown, Brian Giles, Jocelyn Reynolds and Caryn Austen — all of whom are party to a suit against Bloomberg over the employment matter. “The Democratic Party and its platform strongly oppose the immoral and unfair things that Mike Bloomberg did to thousands of his staffers during his presidential campaign.”